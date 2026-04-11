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19 times companies woefully but hilariously misunderstood the clients’ instructions

Poke Reporter. Updated April 11th, 2026

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The Reddit forum r/peanutbutterisoneword is a treasure trove of misunderstood instructions.

This is the description.

“Just put a clever title

Ordering a custom label and giving instructions, only to have the instructions printed on the thing you ordered?

How about an engraving saying “I want this left blank” or “Hello, Mike! Underneath that, I miss you.” This is the sub for that!”

And here are some of the best examples we’ve spotted.

1. “Waited three weeks for this keychain”

all lowercase - our brains are sick but that's okay
Real_TSwany
Via

2. “Happy New Year!”

Social media post that says 'Subject line needs to be updated to Happy New Year
rayski23
Via

3. When your custom business hoodies turn up

A man in a hoodie with 'Please don't put anything. Leave blank. Thanks' written on the back.
Still_ingenuity8189
Via

4. “Your message here”

A chicken-shaped bouncy castle, printed with "Your message here"
lckennedy7
Via

5. Not-so-specific job description

Job description that says to add a specific job description, then doesn't.
recruitinghell
Via

6.”My snack wasn’t proofread”

A snack packet with the text 'Just say made in a factory that produces treenuts and peanuts'
Xenonx3
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7. The personal touch

A letter to a graduate, saying Dear (student first name)
Dry-worldliness
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8. ‘My wife’s grandma passed away, so I ordered her flowers. This is the card she got with the flowers. And no ribbon.’

A memorial card with this text - '"This is for my wife whose grandma just passed away. Please add a black ribbon with gold writing that says "Lucille, forever missed, forever loved'
I82muchspaghetti
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9. Cheers!

Can we have it Delivered before Monday if possible As that's her 30th Nice one' inscribed on a wine glass
felidmostfoul
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10. The proofreader’s getting sacked

A history book with this quote on the cover. "A quote that isn't too long would be able to fit right in this area". -THE NEW YORK TIMES
magic_tuxedo
Via

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