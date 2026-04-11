19 times companies woefully but hilariously misunderstood the clients’ instructions
The Reddit forum r/peanutbutterisoneword is a treasure trove of misunderstood instructions.
This is the description.
“Just put a clever title
Ordering a custom label and giving instructions, only to have the instructions printed on the thing you ordered?
How about an engraving saying “I want this left blank” or “Hello, Mike! Underneath that, I miss you.” This is the sub for that!”
And here are some of the best examples we’ve spotted.
1. “Waited three weeks for this keychain”
Real_TSwany
Via
2. “Happy New Year!”
rayski23
Via
3. When your custom business hoodies turn up
Still_ingenuity8189
Via
4. “Your message here”
lckennedy7
Via
5. Not-so-specific job description
recruitinghell
Via
6.”My snack wasn’t proofread”
Xenonx3
Via
7. The personal touch
Dry-worldliness
Via
8. ‘My wife’s grandma passed away, so I ordered her flowers. This is the card she got with the flowers. And no ribbon.’
I82muchspaghetti
Via
9. Cheers!
felidmostfoul
Via
10. The proofreader’s getting sacked
magic_tuxedo
Via