Politics Dave Columbo donald trump iran war

This comedian’s savage explanation of Donald Trump’s Iranian ceasefire is today’s must-watch thing

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 10th, 2026

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We can’t be sure about much regarding the Israel-US war with Iran because the Trump regime narrative has had more changes than Chelsea’s starting line-up.

Current discourse surrounds the alleged ceasefire – which has been marked by claims and counterclaims about what is or isn’t part of the agreement.

BLATANT LIE CAUGHT ON CAMERA:

Karoline Leavitt: "Lebanon is NOT part of the ceasefire agreement".

FACT: Literally the PM of Pakistan, who mediated the ceasefire, tweeted out that it WAS included. He's literally the one who witnessed the deal.

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— Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 9:13 PM

a “ceasefire” that lasted 17 hours and killed 254 people in lebanon is not a ceasefire and referring to it as one is inaccurate

— Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 7:46 PM

oh, so a ceasefire is like when i say i’m going to stop eating cheese

— Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 8:44 PM

“Ceasefire” going swimmingly

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— Jon Cryer (@mrjoncryer.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 11:52 AM

Trump doesn’t read. This practice extends to ceasefire agreements.

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— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 11:41 PM

The brilliant Dave Columbo, who does a weekly round-up of what’s happened in Trumpworld, made a sketch to help the rest of us understand what’s going on with the ceasefire – sort of – and he barely tweaked reality to turn it into satire.

@davecolumbo

The terms are clear…

♬ original sound – Dave Columbo

Bluesky soon discovered it, and gave a virtual standing ovation.

This is so well done. 👌

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— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Here’s what people have been saying.

1.

More factual than the reporting from #NYT #WaPo #WSJ

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— The Storm Cellar (@stormcellar97.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:25 PM

2.

So accurate it hurts.

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— 2strong2silence.bsky.social (@2strong2silence.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:24 PM

3.

All. Of. This.

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— Chris Gagliardi (@chrisgags.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:17 PM

4.

A must listen!

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— bombaycrone.bsky.social (@bombaycrone.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:16 PM

5.

Trump can't bullshit his way out of this one. He bit off more than he can chew, and we can all see it.

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— CBinVan 🇨🇦 (@cbinvan.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:11 PM

6.

Thank you!!
An artfully done, funny-not funny clip that I hope lands in the inbox of every member of our ineffective Congress.

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— Ms. Alex (@xelamercedes.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:04 PM

7.

🎯

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— Mabs A'Mabbin (@mabsamabbin.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:03 PM

8.

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— KoyBeats (@koybeats.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:04 PM

9.

I don't approve of AI, but really want to see this delivered by Karoline Leavitt

— JBJ. (@pseudoacacia.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:11 PM

10.

This sounds like the victory speech King George III delivered after the Battle of Yorktown.

— jbshakerman.bsky.social (@jbshakerman.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:07 PM

11.

He makes the case that we truly an Idiocracy!!

— CallMeMort (@themortimersnerd.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:06 PM

12.

Now, do the Epstein files 😜

— Roxanna Kline 🇺🇸 💜 🇺🇸 (@roxannakline.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:11 PM

13.

When comedians don't have to make anything up.

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— Peter Wassink (@peterwassink.nl) April 10, 2026 at 7:38 AM

14.

🔥 It's not briefing we deserve, but the briefing we need right now.

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— PeaceNotQuiet (@peacenotquiet.bsky.social) April 10, 2026 at 5:27 AM

We hope SNL gives Dave a contract.

I HOPE SNL OPENS WITH THIS SATURDAY!

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— MemphisBelle7 (@memphisbelle7.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:23 PM

READ MORE

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Source Dave Columbo Image Screengrab