This comedian’s savage explanation of Donald Trump’s Iranian ceasefire is today’s must-watch thing

Politics Dave Columbo donald trump iran war

We can’t be sure about much regarding the Israel-US war with Iran because the Trump regime narrative has had more changes than Chelsea’s starting line-up.

Current discourse surrounds the alleged ceasefire – which has been marked by claims and counterclaims about what is or isn’t part of the agreement.

BLATANT LIE CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Karoline Leavitt: "Lebanon is NOT part of the ceasefire agreement". FACT: Literally the PM of Pakistan, who mediated the ceasefire, tweeted out that it WAS included. He's literally the one who witnessed the deal. [image or embed] — Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 9:13 PM

a “ceasefire” that lasted 17 hours and killed 254 people in lebanon is not a ceasefire and referring to it as one is inaccurate — Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 7:46 PM

oh, so a ceasefire is like when i say i’m going to stop eating cheese — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 8:44 PM

The brilliant Dave Columbo, who does a weekly round-up of what’s happened in Trumpworld, made a sketch to help the rest of us understand what’s going on with the ceasefire – sort of – and he barely tweaked reality to turn it into satire.

Bluesky soon discovered it, and gave a virtual standing ovation.

Here’s what people have been saying.

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Trump can't bullshit his way out of this one. He bit off more than he can chew, and we can all see it. [image or embed] — CBinVan 🇨🇦 (@cbinvan.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:11 PM

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I don't approve of AI, but really want to see this delivered by Karoline Leavitt — JBJ. (@pseudoacacia.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:11 PM

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This sounds like the victory speech King George III delivered after the Battle of Yorktown. — jbshakerman.bsky.social (@jbshakerman.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:07 PM

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He makes the case that we truly an Idiocracy!! — CallMeMort (@themortimersnerd.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:06 PM

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We hope SNL gives Dave a contract.

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This comedian’s ‘The Week in Trump’ round-up sets out exactly why it breaks people’s brains trying to keep up with it all

Source Dave Columbo Image Screengrab