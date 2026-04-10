Politics Dave Columbo donald trump iran war
This comedian’s savage explanation of Donald Trump’s Iranian ceasefire is today’s must-watch thing
We can’t be sure about much regarding the Israel-US war with Iran because the Trump regime narrative has had more changes than Chelsea’s starting line-up.
Current discourse surrounds the alleged ceasefire – which has been marked by claims and counterclaims about what is or isn’t part of the agreement.
BLATANT LIE CAUGHT ON CAMERA:
Karoline Leavitt: "Lebanon is NOT part of the ceasefire agreement".
FACT: Literally the PM of Pakistan, who mediated the ceasefire, tweeted out that it WAS included. He's literally the one who witnessed the deal.
— Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 9:13 PM
a “ceasefire” that lasted 17 hours and killed 254 people in lebanon is not a ceasefire and referring to it as one is inaccurate
— Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 7:46 PM
oh, so a ceasefire is like when i say i’m going to stop eating cheese
— Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 8:44 PM
“Ceasefire” going swimmingly
— Jon Cryer (@mrjoncryer.bsky.social) April 8, 2026 at 11:52 AM
Trump doesn’t read. This practice extends to ceasefire agreements.
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 11:41 PM
The brilliant Dave Columbo, who does a weekly round-up of what’s happened in Trumpworld, made a sketch to help the rest of us understand what’s going on with the ceasefire – sort of – and he barely tweaked reality to turn it into satire.
@davecolumbo
The terms are clear…
Bluesky soon discovered it, and gave a virtual standing ovation.
This is so well done. 👌
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Here’s what people have been saying.
1.
More factual than the reporting from #NYT #WaPo #WSJ
— The Storm Cellar (@stormcellar97.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:25 PM
2.
So accurate it hurts.
— 2strong2silence.bsky.social (@2strong2silence.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:24 PM
3.
All. Of. This.
— Chris Gagliardi (@chrisgags.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:17 PM
4.
A must listen!
— bombaycrone.bsky.social (@bombaycrone.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:16 PM
5.
Trump can't bullshit his way out of this one. He bit off more than he can chew, and we can all see it.
— CBinVan 🇨🇦 (@cbinvan.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:11 PM
6.
Thank you!!
An artfully done, funny-not funny clip that I hope lands in the inbox of every member of our ineffective Congress.
— Ms. Alex (@xelamercedes.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:04 PM
7.
🎯
— Mabs A'Mabbin (@mabsamabbin.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:03 PM
8.
— KoyBeats (@koybeats.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:04 PM
9.
I don't approve of AI, but really want to see this delivered by Karoline Leavitt
10.
This sounds like the victory speech King George III delivered after the Battle of Yorktown.
— jbshakerman.bsky.social (@jbshakerman.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:07 PM
11.
He makes the case that we truly an Idiocracy!!
— CallMeMort (@themortimersnerd.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:06 PM
12.
Now, do the Epstein files 😜
— Roxanna Kline 🇺🇸 💜 🇺🇸 (@roxannakline.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:11 PM
13.
When comedians don't have to make anything up.
— Peter Wassink (@peterwassink.nl) April 10, 2026 at 7:38 AM
14.
🔥 It's not briefing we deserve, but the briefing we need right now.
— PeaceNotQuiet (@peacenotquiet.bsky.social) April 10, 2026 at 5:27 AM
We hope SNL gives Dave a contract.
I HOPE SNL OPENS WITH THIS SATURDAY!
— MemphisBelle7 (@memphisbelle7.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 7:23 PM
READ MORE
This comedian’s ‘The Week in Trump’ round-up sets out exactly why it breaks people’s brains trying to keep up with it all
Source Dave Columbo Image Screengrab