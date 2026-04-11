Politics donald trump inflation Iran

Pete Buttigieg is going viral for calmly demolishing a MAGA gasbag over Trump’s handling of Iran and inflation and it’s an extremely satisfying watch

Michael White. Updated April 11th, 2026

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As befits a one-time naval officer, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg isn’t afraid to wade into enemy territory.

He’s a regular on Fox News and other conservative outlets, letting some liberal or Democratic air into a fugue of MAGA hot air.

Pete, who is thought to be a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, went on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday to debate conservative host Joe Kernen. And they got into it about Iran and the economy in a clip that has gone mega/maga-viral over the weekend.

In the segment, Pete and Joe lock horns on Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran.

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They also argued about the economy and inflation. Buttigieg accused Trump of breaking his campaign promise to cut inflation, pointing to tariffs and the Iran war. Kernen fired back, saying higher inflation was due to earlier Democratic policies.

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Pete’s calm, passionate arguing in the face of Kernen growing madder and louder has won a lot of fans online.

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Source: Twitter/X/atrupar