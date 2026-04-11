Pete Buttigieg is going viral for calmly demolishing a MAGA gasbag over Trump’s handling of Iran and inflation and it’s an extremely satisfying watch

Politics donald trump inflation Iran

As befits a one-time naval officer, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg isn’t afraid to wade into enemy territory.

He’s a regular on Fox News and other conservative outlets, letting some liberal or Democratic air into a fugue of MAGA hot air.

Pete, who is thought to be a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, went on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday to debate conservative host Joe Kernen. And they got into it about Iran and the economy in a clip that has gone mega/maga-viral over the weekend.

Joe Kernen comes close to having a coronary on air as Pete Buttigieg dogwalks him all over the Squawk Box studio about Trump's economic mismanagement and inflation pic.twitter.com/b4fpfj7ia5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2026

In the segment, Pete and Joe lock horns on Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran.

BUTTIGIEG: The strait was open before they started this KERNEN: They were close to having 11 nuclear weapons! BUTTIGIEG: We had other ways of dealing with them KERNEN: Like what? Obama's way? BUTTIGIEG: That worked KERNEN: That did not work! BUTTIGIEG: Did they get a… pic.twitter.com/Xgvuvyhh85 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2026

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Pete Buttigieg had Trump apologist Joe Kernen fully slamming his fists on the table like a child this morning lmao pic.twitter.com/5mEd58Lkez — chyea ok (@chyeaok) April 10, 2026

They also argued about the economy and inflation. Buttigieg accused Trump of breaking his campaign promise to cut inflation, pointing to tariffs and the Iran war. Kernen fired back, saying higher inflation was due to earlier Democratic policies.

Inflation has tripled from just one month ago, and it’s higher than when he took office. Not only has Trump failed to deliver on his central campaign promise to make life more affordable – he is actively, directly driving prices up. pic.twitter.com/jHKoJ7bey5 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 10, 2026

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Buttigieg: "The big thing that's different now is that in many periods in American history, you have inflation and then the administration does things to reduce it. Right now, we have the administration actively making prices higher." pic.twitter.com/aCuavNQHog — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2026

Pete’s calm, passionate arguing in the face of Kernen growing madder and louder has won a lot of fans online.

1.

Over the years, @PeteButtigieg has had many viral media moments, but I think this might be his best. It's the most authentically angry and impassioned that I have seen him, and that's what voters who are banging their heads against a wall about the state of affairs want to see. https://t.co/72DoHcoecE — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 10, 2026

2.

Andrew Sorkin chimes in, "Yeah, Pete's math is right." And Joe Kernen just can't accept it. As Kernen keeps yelling and yelling, you can see Sorkin laughing in the background. 😂 https://t.co/j56xzilhlN — Nerdy Pursuit 🐉 (@nerdypursuit) April 10, 2026

3.

Can we do a pay-per-view 2 hour version of this please @JoeSquawk & @PeteButtigieg – happy to host. I came away wanting more! https://t.co/KNSljtGZqB — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 10, 2026

4.

Notice how Buttigieg controls this entire exchange for over 4 minutes of Kernen trying to yell over him. And at the end of the clip, Pete does a mic drop before they move to the next topic. https://t.co/j56xzilhlN — Nerdy Pursuit 🐉 (@nerdypursuit) April 10, 2026

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After a decade of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Americans have forgotten what it’s like to see a politician coherently deploy basic facts in the service of a simple argument. Pete Buttigieg has a lot to offer the Democratic Party. Kamala Harris or Gavin Newsom wouldn’t have… https://t.co/lCMR7rhJ8N — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) April 10, 2026

6.

Kernen’s colleagues should have told him how utterly ridiculous he sounded. Talk about embarrassing for CNBC to have a host unable to accept even basic numbers about the economy, let alone broader realities, all because he can’t admit that Trump led us into a stupid war. https://t.co/3xbAc9GYW4 — @ijbailey (@ijbailey) April 10, 2026

7.

Pete Buttigieg tells the truth without inflating facts: inflation is higher today than before Trump took office thanks to his war of choice. The only thing not feeling inflation after this is that pundit’s ego.https://t.co/AuZ0naXd6y — Majority Democrats (@MajorityDems) April 10, 2026

8.

Don’t know what made @CNBC producer think Joe Kernen could be competitive in a pissing contest with Pete Buttigieg. Just had his TV head handed to him. https://t.co/ZCAo5MSsZV — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) April 10, 2026

9.

I hope you saw Buttigieg's appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box and his impromptu debate with the show's co-host Joe Kernan, a Trump loyalist. I felt bad for Kernan. "Mayor Pete" gave Kernan the matches for his own self-immolation on live TV. Buttigieg is a master at debate. — Matt Torgerson (@MateoTorgy) April 10, 2026

10.

What’s interesting is when you push back a little, the whole argument completely falls apart pic.twitter.com/iM5uKHcOPo — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 10, 2026

11.

While Joe Biden didn’t cause the pandemic, Donald Trump did cause this war. https://t.co/hOFa80U4VF — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) April 11, 2026

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It’s funny how some people refuse to acknowledge that Trump’s incompetent handling of the COVID pandemic destroyed the US economy, which Joe Biden then completely rebuilt into what was universally lauded as the best economy in the world Or maybe it’s not so funny at all https://t.co/lQPTOifNuR — Adam Cohen | Lawyer. My Personal Views. #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) April 10, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/atrupar