American Trump supporters have been giving their views on Sharia Law in the UK and they’re as outrageously misinformed as you would expect

US Liz Truss MAGA Tommy Robinson

At a recent CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) event in Texas, the usual MAGA speakers and fluffers were wheeled out to address the fawning MAGA attendees.

Naturally, the UK’s top Trump fan girl, Liz Truss, was there to continue her increasingly deranged grift in front of the only audience that will now listen to her.

Daily Mirror political reporter, Mikey Smith, was also on hand to vox pop some of the attendees and find out their views on what’s going on in the UK right now. It’s an unintentionally hilarious car crash of uninformed and just downright stupid opinions.

Thanks to Sophie Socket for sharing on Twitter.

Where to begin? Well, the comments of course…

1.

God the stupidity of these people is unfathomable!! — Marco van Basten (@Heaveysoul) April 2, 2026

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They missed the critical thinking part of the curriculum at school and opted for truancy on a regular basis. — Baroness HTLP 🇺🇦 (@zipedydodah) April 1, 2026

4.

You wonder how some of these people would remember to breathe if it wasn't an involuntary action. They walk among us 😱 — Dave Scullin🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🇺🇦🇵🇸🔶💚 #FBPE (@davidjscullin) April 1, 2026

5.

I don't remember any details, I don't verify what I see on the Internet but I have opinions!! — Becky Flynn (@BeckyFlynnUK) April 2, 2026

6.

Do they actually know how utterly stupid they look wearing all that ridiculous stars and stripes stuff? — Gordon B-P #FBPE #Vets4EU (@GordonFbpe) April 1, 2026

7.

Has anything in the world ever failed more than the American education system….? 🫣 — Mel Anitta (@Mel_Anitta) April 1, 2026

8.

There's just no getting away from it, Maga's are such fucking uneducated dimwits. They believe Everything they see online, these are people who barely leave their own zip code let alone travel https://t.co/2HA20Lm7S4 — Tricia Day (@day156324) April 1, 2026

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more evidence to show that we should ban Americans from commenting on UK politics https://t.co/epmBvjWwIv — Fwooshy! 🐌 (@Fwooshyfucknit) April 1, 2026

11.

Thick as fuck and spoon fed a daily diet of Fox News and Facebook memes. Addicted to the algorithm and having their own opinions reflected back at them from inside their self built silos. Credulous, easily manipulated fools existing in a cultural vacuum. https://t.co/N8zCwnWSKm — Shakamoto (@NorthShoreFace) April 1, 2026

12.

Waking up to another morning under Sharia law here in Edinburgh. Just been given 80 lashes after being caught drinking an IPA last night. https://t.co/UvjrZBR7ce — Josh Jeffery (@JeffCarnage) April 3, 2026

13.

Hard to know what to say, how embarrassing they've turned out to be. https://t.co/PZSkus0lTI — Ali (@Muggsy14) April 1, 2026

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Source Mikey Smith H/T @Socket1Sophie Image Screengrab