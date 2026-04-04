US Liz Truss MAGA Tommy Robinson

American Trump supporters have been giving their views on Sharia Law in the UK and they’re as outrageously misinformed as you would expect

David Harris. Updated April 4th, 2026

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At a recent CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) event in Texas, the usual MAGA speakers and fluffers were wheeled out to address the fawning MAGA attendees.

Naturally, the UK’s top Trump fan girl, Liz Truss, was there to continue her increasingly deranged grift in front of the only audience that will now listen to her.

Daily Mirror political reporter, Mikey Smith, was also on hand to vox pop some of the attendees and find out their views on what’s going on in the UK right now. It’s an unintentionally hilarious car crash of uninformed and just downright stupid opinions.

Thanks to Sophie Socket for sharing on Twitter.

Where to begin? Well, the comments of course…

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Follow Mikey Smith here for more political insight.

Source Mikey Smith H/T @Socket1Sophie Image Screengrab