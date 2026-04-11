Entertainment Karoline Leavitt MAGA parody

This Canadian comedy sketch lampooning Karoline Leavitt is absolutely top-drawer stuff

David Harris. Updated April 11th, 2026

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You might think that the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is beyond parody. She’s been featured defending the indefensible on these pages often enough to prove that she’s an expert in self-parody.

And yet, this sketch taken from the Canadian comedy show This Hour Has 22 Minutes, is an absolute masterclass. It features cast member Stacey McGunnigle portraying Leavitt in a White House presser and it’s fair to say that she absolutely nails it.

Thanks to Brittany Belle for sharing on Twitter.

Superb!

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Source Brittany Belle Image Screengrab