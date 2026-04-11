This Canadian comedy sketch lampooning Karoline Leavitt is absolutely top-drawer stuff

Entertainment Karoline Leavitt MAGA parody

You might think that the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is beyond parody. She’s been featured defending the indefensible on these pages often enough to prove that she’s an expert in self-parody.

And yet, this sketch taken from the Canadian comedy show This Hour Has 22 Minutes, is an absolute masterclass. It features cast member Stacey McGunnigle portraying Leavitt in a White House presser and it’s fair to say that she absolutely nails it.

Thanks to Brittany Belle for sharing on Twitter.

This actress portraying Karoline Leavitt is absolutely fantastic… 👏🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/HzN23NiNrM — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) April 8, 2026

Superb!

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Nice satire on a horrific woman. — Steve West (@zebra11335577) April 9, 2026

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Academy Award!!! ❤️‍🔥🏆 — klw (@Klynnwalker9) April 9, 2026

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When you’re so good at portraying someone that you actually hate the person who is portraying that person. 🤣 — Val Dislikes GOP Terrorists 🥷🏻& MAYOnnaise🍴🌊🌊 (@ValerieCS159) April 8, 2026

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The saddest part of this…. it's spot on! — Mary Christa Carbonneau ☮️ 🟧 (@carbonneau_mary) April 9, 2026

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Omg I just fucking love this woman. So hilarious 😂 — Heri (@hmiranda6303) April 9, 2026

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Wait, that’s not the real Karoline Leavitt? — Midgard Walker (@Midgard_Walker) April 9, 2026

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"You can't win a war unless you start one!" No surprise if she really said that. — Rich 🅾️ 💙 🐶 (@rich_buckeye) April 8, 2026

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Epic — Yâhuwshúa (@TheMessiahYah) April 9, 2026

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Absolutely brilliant — bazzaloo (@bazzaloo) April 9, 2026

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The US has SNL, Canada has This Hour has 22 Minutes 😂👏👇 https://t.co/UhgCXYrxbv — Steph 🇨🇦🌿💨 (@Stephjd420) April 9, 2026

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More real than the actual woman she's portraying. https://t.co/S8wGVRNp95 — Muhammad Ali (@CharSoAth) April 9, 2026

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LMFAO!!! Spot on!!! https://t.co/oZI43TnovG — Lee Gothe – Owner of Unscripted Violence Media – (@WrasslinTalkSTG) April 10, 2026

Source Brittany Belle Image Screengrab