Entertainment funny Garron Noone

Garron Noone had some harsh but hilarious thoughts on bagels – and the (w)hole thing is delicious

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 24th, 2024

Nobody can ever accuse the fabulous singer, comedian and social media star Garron Noone of holding back when he covers a topic – and that’s just one reason why people love him. Look away now if you’re emotionally invested in bagels.

@garron_music

♬ original sound – Garron Noone

“What purpose does the hole serve?
What is its use?
What is its function?
The hole is nothing but an inconvenience.”

TikTok users added their takes.

Who goes to Ireland expecting any bagel at all?
Jane

Couldn’t agree more – stale bread.
Clare B

I feel like you people that say you hate bagels just have never really had a decent one… come to a good bagel shop in Jersey or New York… do it right.
Andrea Cable

Of course, Twitter/X got wind of it.

This was the verdict.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

James was prepared to accept Garron’s bagel bashing as long as he made it make sense.

Homer Simpson GIFfrom Homer Simpson GIFs

READ MORE

Garron Noone has seen the UK’s ‘worst biscuit’ list and he thinks it’s pretty crumby

Source Garron Noone Image Screengrab, Pixabay