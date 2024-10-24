Garron Noone had some harsh but hilarious thoughts on bagels – and the (w)hole thing is delicious

Entertainment funny Garron Noone

Nobody can ever accuse the fabulous singer, comedian and social media star Garron Noone of holding back when he covers a topic – and that’s just one reason why people love him. Look away now if you’re emotionally invested in bagels.

“What purpose does the hole serve?

What is its use?

What is its function?

The hole is nothing but an inconvenience.”

TikTok users added their takes.

Who goes to Ireland expecting any bagel at all?

Jane

Couldn’t agree more – stale bread.

Clare B

I feel like you people that say you hate bagels just have never really had a decent one… come to a good bagel shop in Jersey or New York… do it right.

Andrea Cable

Of course, Twitter/X got wind of it.

Im crying with laughter pic.twitter.com/oOyXjwBYuB — Linzi (@LLLioness1973) October 22, 2024

This was the verdict.

The holes are a bit of a problem. — Joel (@joelcardwellX) October 23, 2024

The laddie is hilarious ☺️ https://t.co/SuybhclZwn — Andy Jackson (@maroonajambo) October 22, 2024

Don’t get me started on Pretzels https://t.co/TGrhP3PBgp — Pete c (@Petercl04558275) October 23, 2024

This guy is a gift in these difficult times. — Vixenred (@VixenredLinda) October 23, 2024

I love bagels but this has to be heard with audio. His rant is hilarious!! https://t.co/73tvinx4Cd — Kris Colvin (@KrisColvin) October 23, 2024

I approve of this message, bagels are shit https://t.co/V3HCavDsrh — Clodagh Murphy (@Clodagh) October 23, 2024

I stand with the Irish. https://t.co/YW8beGJcPq — Brian Scarborough (@Scarby66) October 23, 2024

James was prepared to accept Garron’s bagel bashing as long as he made it make sense.

So long as he feels doughnuts are a ripoff as well, I’m with him and his logic — James (@JordanStan1985) October 23, 2024

