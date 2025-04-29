Politics Protests

This protest by ‘thousands’ of proud little Englanders in Dover was taken just as seriously as it deserved and this comeback surely said it best

Poke Reporter. Updated April 29th, 2025

A bunch of bikers and their mates turned up to Dover to protest against immigration and quite the spectacle it was too. Just not – surely not – in the way they were hoping.

We mention it after these pictures were shared by a Twitter account called @TheBritLad which is, apparently, all about ‘Defending Western values and culture. Promoting strength and unity, and shining a light on political issues.’

Just not mental arithmetic by the looks of it.

Well maybe there were thousands of them, obviously, they just didn’t make it into camera shot. Seems odd to leave them out though.

And while it prompted lots of on-point responses …

… this one surely said it best.

Boom.

Source @TheBritLad