This protest by ‘thousands’ of proud little Englanders in Dover was taken just as seriously as it deserved and this comeback surely said it best

Politics Protests

A bunch of bikers and their mates turned up to Dover to protest against immigration and quite the spectacle it was too. Just not – surely not – in the way they were hoping.

We mention it after these pictures were shared by a Twitter account called @TheBritLad which is, apparently, all about ‘Defending Western values and culture. Promoting strength and unity, and shining a light on political issues.’

Just not mental arithmetic by the looks of it.

BREAKING : Thousands of locals in Dover take to the streets demanding the government stops the boats and send all illegals home. A revolution is brewing in Britain. pic.twitter.com/u7PbaOAs8r — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) April 27, 2025

Well maybe there were thousands of them, obviously, they just didn’t make it into camera shot. Seems odd to leave them out though.

And while it prompted lots of on-point responses …

A few hundred rather than a few thousand and a bit of an odd grouping. What is the guy doing there carrying a flag saying 'Jesus is King'? He seems to have forgotten the teachings of Christ – Mark chpt12: vs30-31. — Paul Griffiths (@paulmk17) April 27, 2025

Did they then pile into ‘Spoons, get pissed up and either get arrested or end up in A&E? — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) April 28, 2025

Nothing screams local than a Scottish Saltire in, checks notes, Dover. https://t.co/2dMsgYLIDa — Bzp (@b_z_p1) April 27, 2025

No sorry that’s a couple of hundred and that’s not a revolution https://t.co/R6jjaDOuus — John Braggins (@Johnbragg45) April 27, 2025

"One, two, many, lots, thousands" (Editor's note; about a hundred or so) https://t.co/SYPXJzKX63 — Unsub Press (@unsub_press) April 28, 2025

I'm embarrassed that there was a Scottish flag being flown there, we're generally more inclusive. — Frank McQuade (@goodguyno1) April 28, 2025

… this one surely said it best.

The revolution has started! As evidenced by 27 morons in Dover managing to walk upright for a few minutes.pic.twitter.com/8ktOuPpi99 — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) April 28, 2025

Boom.

READ MORE

Sharron Davies bemoaned all the woke movies with a message and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Source @TheBritLad