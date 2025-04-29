US canada donald trump mark carney

Triumphant Mark Carney had an A++ message for Donald Trump and it’s the sort of statesmanship the US president can only dream about

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2025

Danald Trump’s hopes of turning Canada into the 51st state of the United States suffered a devastating blow when Liberal party leader Mark Carney was elected in an extraordinary turnaround just months after it appeared the Conservatives were dead set winners.

And there was one person who did more to ensure Carney’s victory than anyone else (apart from Carney, obviously) and that was … Donald Trump, of course, whose incessant salivating over the territory north of his border did more than anything to unite the nation behind Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, you will no doubt remember.

And we mention it again – never thought we’d write so much about Canada in one day – because triumphant Carney had a message for Donald Trump in the wake of his win, and it’s the sort of statesmanship the US president can only dream off.

Way to go, Mr Prime Minister!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Donald Trump interfered in the Canadian elections and it was an epic own goal so big it was visible from space – 17 hilarious and totally on-point takedowns

AND EVEN MORE!

This Canadian voter’s magnificently NSFW take on Donald Trump surely spoke for the entire world and people totally adored her for it

Source @Acyn