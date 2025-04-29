Triumphant Mark Carney had an A++ message for Donald Trump and it’s the sort of statesmanship the US president can only dream about

US canada donald trump mark carney

Danald Trump’s hopes of turning Canada into the 51st state of the United States suffered a devastating blow when Liberal party leader Mark Carney was elected in an extraordinary turnaround just months after it appeared the Conservatives were dead set winners.

And there was one person who did more to ensure Carney’s victory than anyone else (apart from Carney, obviously) and that was … Donald Trump, of course, whose incessant salivating over the territory north of his border did more than anything to unite the nation behind Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, you will no doubt remember.

And we mention it again – never thought we’d write so much about Canada in one day – because triumphant Carney had a message for Donald Trump in the wake of his win, and it’s the sort of statesmanship the US president can only dream off.

Carney: Our old relationship with the United States, our relationship based on steadily increasing integration is over. These are tragedies but it’s also our new reality. We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out… pic.twitter.com/8spQ7SuX0R — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2025

Way to go, Mr Prime Minister!

that’s my guy….I voted for him … https://t.co/kdFMkA5l5C — Catherine (@bewitched49) April 29, 2025

Trump is isolating America from the rest of the world. He isn’t making America great again; he’s making it North Korea. — Republican (@Sjacobs2020) April 29, 2025

BREAKING NEWS!!! In a massive defeat for Donald Trump, LIBERAL candidate Mark Carney has just WON in Canada. Experts say it’s a sign of what’s to come in the United States for the midterms. pic.twitter.com/00bgQebxvD — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 29, 2025

Alliances take decades to build and one demagogue to destroy. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 29, 2025

Mark Carney’s acceptable speech – wow – now that’s leadership “Our old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration is over” “The system of global trade anchored by the United States, a system that Canada has relied on since… pic.twitter.com/FQgnqV6Rza — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 29, 2025

It was betrayal and MAGA mistook Canada’s cooperation and integration for weakness. That’s not just bully mentality but also the real tragedy — Ilyas Ibrahim Mohamed (@iiliyaa) April 29, 2025

trump managed to swing Canada 30 points away from the conservatives, allowing the liberals to win handily. Everything trump touches dies, which is why Canada will never be part of the USA. Midterms will be a bloodbath for Republicans. — Ruth Langmores Salty Attitude (@AnnieTehworst) April 29, 2025

One can only hope this is a sign of what’s to come in the US. — Pal (@CryptoPal4) April 29, 2025

How to Destroy Our Alliance with Our Closet Neighbor in Less Than 100 Days By: Donald Trump. #ImpeachTrumpNOW — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) April 29, 2025

To conclude …

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR FRIENDS IN CANADA. https://t.co/ghWhAHltsR — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 29, 2025

