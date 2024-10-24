‘What’s something you’ve always thought was normal until you realised other people didn’t experience it?’ 17 eye-opening responses

Life Ask Reddit

Everyone’s life is different, but have you ever realised that yours was more different than others?

If the answer is yes, you’re in good company. That’s because Reddit user anna-lena-breiert recently posed this question to similarly confused lost souls over on r/AskReddit:

What’s something you’ve always thought was normal until you realised other people didn’t experience it?

Here are some of the most eye-opening replies…



‘Ever since I can remember I got periodic weird sparkly things in my field of vision. Rainbow, jagged, circular-ish thing that gradually got bigger until my head seemed to ‘pass through’ the ring and then it faded. Happened all the time.

‘I would get really cranky, achy and tired afterward. Always happened when my mom would take me shopping for clothes or groceries (she used to get so annoyed when I wanted to leave after 10 minutes at the mall).

‘In my twenties I mentioned it in passing ‘oh hang on I have a sparkly thing. Ugh I hate these because now I’m going to have a headache’. Mom was like ‘wait WHAT?’ Yeah, I have chronic migraine with aura and fluorescent light is a primary trigger.’

-XinaRoo

2.

‘Constant existential dread. Turns out not everyone’s brain is a 24/7 horror show.’

-Trickymia

3.

‘Not trusting your parents and being very careful not to share any details of your personal life because they’ll use it against you. I thought everyone did it.’

-MsFlippy

4.

‘I used to think getting random déjà vu moments was totally normal for everyone, but then I found out some people never really experience it. It felt so common to me, I was surprised.’

-AmberRoseExclusiveOF

5.

‘When I was a kid, I’d walk to school. When it was cold, I’d come home and my mom would ask “why are you wheezing?” I’d shrug because I thought it was just what happened to people when it was cold.

‘Found out several years later that I had exercise induced asthma, and cold weather was my main trigger.’

-SomeGarbage292343882

6.

‘I always thought talking to myself out loud was normal until others found it odd.’

BubblyFenara

7.

‘I thought everyone could make their eyes vibrate at will. But nope!’

-Bartok_and_croutons

8.

‘I used to think everyone had a vivid inner monologue narrating their day, but then I found out some people don’t have one at all. It blew my mind when I realised that wasn’t common.’

-Wonderful_Theme1383

9.

‘Apologising constantly, even for things that aren’t my fault. Turns out, not everyone feels the need to say ‘sorry’ all the time.’

-Hijastronaut