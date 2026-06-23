Politics donald trump executive order

Donald Trump couldn’t even pronounce his latest executive order let alone appear to understand it – 15 presidential takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated June 23rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Nothing to see here. Just the most powerful man in the world gleefully signing off on Executive Orders without reading them the way the rest of us sign safety waivers at a go-kart track.

The only thing Donald Trump loves more than pushing laws through without Congressional approval is doing so without understanding what he’s even signing.

At least that’s what appears to have taken place at the Oval Office when Trump tried to explain his latest Executive Order and couldn’t even pronounce the words correctly.

Behold, the President of the United States trying to read the word “cryptography” out loud.

Sure seems like something he should be able to explain, let alone pronounce, before he signs it into law.

The people of Twitter were appropriately appalled by Trump’s latest display of ignorance.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Article Pages:1 2