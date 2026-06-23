Donald Trump couldn’t even pronounce his latest executive order let alone appear to understand it – 15 presidential takedowns

Politics donald trump executive order

Nothing to see here. Just the most powerful man in the world gleefully signing off on Executive Orders without reading them the way the rest of us sign safety waivers at a go-kart track.

The only thing Donald Trump loves more than pushing laws through without Congressional approval is doing so without understanding what he’s even signing.

At least that’s what appears to have taken place at the Oval Office when Trump tried to explain his latest Executive Order and couldn’t even pronounce the words correctly.

Behold, the President of the United States trying to read the word “cryptography” out loud.

Trump on an executive order he’s about to sign that he clearly has no clue about: “Quantum … cryptography. Does anybody know what that is?” pic.twitter.com/VjGixdKNc0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 22, 2026

Sure seems like something he should be able to explain, let alone pronounce, before he signs it into law.

The people of Twitter were appropriately appalled by Trump’s latest display of ignorance.

1.

If Joe Biden said he didn’t know what he was signing in the Oval Office I think every right wing pundit would have botox melting off their face from the rage https://t.co/ssFe0aYnwL — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) June 22, 2026

2.

Adventures in reading with the illiterate idiot. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 22, 2026

3.

Which is worse- Biden signing executive orders that he could explain with the autopen, or Trump signing by hand orders he clearly doesn’t understand? https://t.co/vQ5VQ28EfT — Dave Thul (@davethul) June 22, 2026

4.

Behold the human autopen. Only dumber (with a “b”) https://t.co/G0R3MkvVl4 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) June 23, 2026

5.