Entertainment tv

You simply cannot guess hoOOooow ‘Marcia Brady’ pronounces werewolves – but you need to hear it for yourself

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 24th, 2024

You can’t have failed to notice that it’s almost Halloween – or Hallowe’en, if you’re all about the traditional.

Houses are decorated with plastic bats, ghosts and pumpkins, coffee shops have chucked cinnamon on a latte and called it seasonal, and the shops are stuffed to the gills with bumper packs of sweets that you’ll buy, eat before Halloween and have to replace.

The looming celebrations reminded writer and podcaster Drew Mackie of a very special moment in the original Brady Bunch series, featuring Maureen McCormick as Marcia – the “Sure, Jan” meme girl.

Im Sorry What Excuse Me GIFfrom Im Sorry What GIFs

“What about worwuffs?”

What about worwuffs, indeed?

Here’s how the internet reacted to that head-scratcher.

Colin Murr gave it an apt musical makeover.

It reminded us very much of this rare pronunciation misstep from Benedict Cumberbatch.

A true classic.

How Trump pronounced “America” at his rally was very un-Amaaairrrriguhn

Image Screengrab, Pixabay