You simply cannot guess hoOOooow ‘Marcia Brady’ pronounces werewolves – but you need to hear it for yourself

You can’t have failed to notice that it’s almost Halloween – or Hallowe’en, if you’re all about the traditional.

Houses are decorated with plastic bats, ghosts and pumpkins, coffee shops have chucked cinnamon on a latte and called it seasonal, and the shops are stuffed to the gills with bumper packs of sweets that you’ll buy, eat before Halloween and have to replace.

The looming celebrations reminded writer and podcaster Drew Mackie of a very special moment in the original Brady Bunch series, featuring Maureen McCormick as Marcia – the “Sure, Jan” meme girl.

If it’s almost Halloween, then it’s time for my annual reminder that Marcia Brady does not know how to pronounce “werewolves.” pic.twitter.com/vcSJMiN5Dh — Drew Mackie (@drewgmackie) October 21, 2024

“What about worwuffs?”

What about worwuffs, indeed?

Here’s how the internet reacted to that head-scratcher.

1.

This made my night. Thank you so much for sharing this. I watched Brady Bunch reruns religiously as a kid but was not aware of this episode — Hanging with the raisin girls (@TheHappySlut1) October 21, 2024

2.

You can make a thousand guesses & you’d still not land on what she actually says. https://t.co/sqFYo8X5uO — Jimmy Pardo (@jimmypardo) October 22, 2024

3.

You’re not ready for this. Whatever you think it’s going to be, it’s not that. https://t.co/joQ3sCj0Yo — John Moe (@johnmoe) October 22, 2024

4.

An absolute Jenna Maroney moment. https://t.co/0xOrCWBR02 — Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) October 21, 2024

5.

How was she not higher on the Troubled Child Star list after they let this go to air? https://t.co/tt5BvLy2qp — Julie (@julieinthelou) October 22, 2024

6.

She doesn’t go to this skül. — Joseph Guarino ️‍ (@RoninJoey) October 21, 2024

7.

I’m stuck on Alice not being afraid of vampires because they give her a pain in the neck. https://t.co/dQa29td0my — Wesley A Paul (@TheWesPaul) October 23, 2024

8.

9.

10.

This is perfect morning internet humor. You just can't imagine which syllables she tried. https://t.co/VciUHb0d8s — Brian David Judkins (@BDJudkins) October 22, 2024

11.

NOBODY — ABSOLUTELY NOBODY — ON SET THOUGHT TO CORRECT HER? JESUS. https://t.co/M1mLOY4QRq — Randy Ghoulman (@RandyShulman) October 21, 2024

12.

My boyfriend and I decided to make it a guessing game before we watched and were FLABBERGASTED at how she actually said it https://t.co/ASBY6HlaMO — Max (@MaxMaaxMaaax) October 21, 2024

13.

sorry busy renaming my dog or my cat rn https://t.co/Ac32qyTjR8 — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) October 22, 2024

14.

15.

I can only imagine someone in editing catching this and being like, “We need to reshoot this scene or get a voiceover dub! Immediately! This will never clear S&P.” And the EP just taking a LONG drag on his cigarette, exhaling & saying, “It’s the Brady Bunch. One take.” — Crypto_Jesus (@verifiedjeff) October 22, 2024

Colin Murr gave it an apt musical makeover.

It reminded us very much of this rare pronunciation misstep from Benedict Cumberbatch.

A true classic.

