The sight of American Christians praying over Trump was too good for the internet to ignore – 19 biblical burns

US donald trump

Despite cancelling some appearances amidst allegations of exhaustion, Donald Trump made it to a rally in Georgia, hosted by the far right young conservative Christian group, Turning Point USA.

At one point, assembled Turning Point leaders crowded around the former President and prayed over him.

Pray for President Trump! pic.twitter.com/zeqeCjyeFE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 24, 2024

Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk’s image was far too easy a target for comedy caption lovers, and these are a good place to start.

1.

"First one to let go has to wipe his bum" pic.twitter.com/Vhl13Tu6vo — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) October 24, 2024

2.

I just hope he makes the right decision. "Pray For President Trump" pic.twitter.com/GXRy2tJypp — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) October 24, 2024

3.

Heil Shitler pic.twitter.com/zx8nmfac2a — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2024

4.

President Trump is a godly man, and we're all proud to stand with him in prayer and help him successfully pass his quarter pounder with e. coli. pic.twitter.com/uoZTYZL9bO — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) October 24, 2024

5.

6.

Yellow Box: One of Crowley's demons Red Box: Dude can't believe he fell for this pic.twitter.com/vIbV4agKYd — AbbyeGirl (@Braz_Ga) October 24, 2024

7.

Trailer voice: 100 contestants.

1 Trump.

The last person left touching the Trump wins the Trump!

No breaks, no time outs.

It's non stop Trump touching!

Touch the Trump.

Thursdays on Fox pic.twitter.com/B6lcuZWmCW — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 24, 2024

8.

9.

"Pray For President Trump" is trending. Not a big prayer guy but… I would pray that Trump never gets near the White House again. And I would pray that, after his ass is handed to him on November 5, he gets more convictions and the prison sentence(s) he so richly deserves. pic.twitter.com/SGW8jlOIqw — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) October 24, 2024

10.