Polls highly unlikely to shift after Trump-endorsing Mel Gibson says Kamala Harris has ‘the I.Q. of a fence post’

US actors us election

Mel Gibson has long since ceased to be the Hollywood A-lister he was when he made Braveheart, but he’s managed to hit the headlines twice in a week.

During a recent interview, Andrew Garfield – whose star is shining brightly – said that Gibson had “done a lot of beautiful healing with himself”, and described him as “a real empathetic guy.”

Garfield, who was directed by Gibson in Hacksaw Ridge, insisted that people should be given many chances to redeem themselves – despite the string of racist, misogynist, homophobic and anti-semitic rants from the Australian-American.

In 2010, Gibson separated from his then girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, who accused him of domestic violence – a charge he did not contest. Clearly, this proto-Andrew Tate is on everone’s endorsement wish-list.

So, it came as no surprise to anyone when he endorsed Donald Trump, adding his low opinion of Kamala Harris for good measure.

#MelGibson's backing #DonaldTrump in the upcoming election … saying #KamalaHarris has a bad track record — and, the IQ of a plank of wood! #Exclusive article in bio! pic.twitter.com/JAkjMsTH0u — TMZ (@TMZ) October 24, 2024

“Miserable track record, no policies to speak of, and she’s got the IQ of a fence post.”

While many of his fellow Trump supporters were very excited at the news – and that has to be accepted in the context of Trump’s other celebrity endorsements, such as Joe Exotic, Rob Scheider and Roseanne Barr – most people weren’t sure it was much of a coup.

1.

If Mel Gibson endorsed me I’d rethink every decision I’d ever made. — Spooky Rossy (@Rosserford) October 24, 2024

2.

3.

Vocal bigoted misogynist remains a douchebag – film at 11 https://t.co/PJjfPnV6zH — Claudia Lamb (@ClaudiaLamb) October 25, 2024

4.

5.

"Mel Gibson is so divine on screen. It is awful to find out that mentally he lives in the Dark Ages." —Liz Smith, after he gave an interview to El País so full of homophobic slurs she couldn't quote most of it. That was all the way back in 1992. https://t.co/bPj7H1lCzM — Farran Nehme (@selfstyledsiren) October 25, 2024

6.

Shocking to hear the ‘Jews caused all the wars’ guy is a Trump guy. — Eugene (@decryptozone) October 25, 2024

7.

Remember the other day when a certain celeb said we should all forgive Mel Gibson. Yeah, it's a no from me. https://t.co/udMa3gCEkm — Myles Warden (@ReallyMighty) October 25, 2024

8.

Mel Gibson thinking that she’s dumb and the guy who stared into a solar eclipse without glasses is smart isn’t shocking giving his past history. pic.twitter.com/xgcp2H6zfu — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) October 24, 2024

9.

Honestly I would have been devastated if Mel Gibson endorsed Kamala. He's shit This is known. — Brandon D. Wilson (@Geniusbastard) October 25, 2024

10.

Every accusation is a confession. — Jon Kinyon (@jonkinyon) October 25, 2024

11.

Andrew Garfield: go easy on Mel Gibson, he's a compassionate man Mel Gibson: https://t.co/8ZvD5PVBov — Erin M (@pfinger18) October 25, 2024

12.

Tell us some other things Mel Gibson has said pic.twitter.com/5RiRYotn4P — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 25, 2024

13.

Why is anyone asking Mel Gibson, known racist, anything? — This Barbie Was Returned to the Store (@wstafrican) October 24, 2024

14.

Shocking that Mel Gibson endorsed Trump as soon as he found out Trump is openly pro-Hitler. And Harris’ IQ is higher than Trump and his combined but sure “IQ of a fence post.” pic.twitter.com/kFxAtozNPd — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 25, 2024

15.

That's so strange he typically has so much respect for women of color https://t.co/d0aomo7PYK — Liz Wasser (@TheLizWasser) October 25, 2024

16.

Beyoncé is endorsing Kamala and Mel Gibson is endorsing Trump. I think I know which side I prefer — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 25, 2024

Anyway …

I’ll see your Mel Gibson and raise you a Samuel L. Jackson. pic.twitter.com/EN09SEF0no — Shane (@shanecenters) October 24, 2024

READ MORE

Mel Gibson’s hatred to solve energy crisis

Source TMZ Image Screengrab, Screengrab