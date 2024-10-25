US actors us election

Polls highly unlikely to shift after Trump-endorsing Mel Gibson says Kamala Harris has ‘the I.Q. of a fence post’

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 25th, 2024

Mel Gibson has long since ceased to be the Hollywood A-lister he was when he made Braveheart, but he’s managed to hit the headlines twice in a week.

During a recent interview, Andrew Garfield – whose star is shining brightly – said that Gibson had “done a lot of beautiful healing with himself”, and described him as “a real empathetic guy.”

Garfield, who was directed by Gibson in Hacksaw Ridge, insisted that people should be given many chances to redeem themselves – despite the string of racist, misogynist, homophobic and anti-semitic rants from the Australian-American.

In 2010, Gibson separated from his then girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, who accused him of domestic violence – a charge he did not contest. Clearly, this proto-Andrew Tate is on everone’s endorsement wish-list.

So, it came as no surprise to anyone when he endorsed Donald Trump, adding his low opinion of Kamala Harris for good measure.

“Miserable track record, no policies to speak of, and she’s got the IQ of a fence post.”

While many of his fellow Trump supporters were very excited at the news – and that has to be accepted in the context of Trump’s other celebrity endorsements, such as Joe Exotic, Rob Scheider and Roseanne Barr – most people weren’t sure it was much of a coup.

Anyway …

Source TMZ Image Screengrab, Screengrab