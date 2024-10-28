A Maga came over all excited at Donald Trump’s ‘hot goth’ security volunteers and of all the hilarious comebacks, this A++ response nailed it
To Madison Square Gardens now, where Donald Trump’s pre-election rally was a frankly terrifying watch, not so much a campaign to win on 5 November but to galvanise his followers in case he doesn’t.
Republicans: “Stop calling it a Nazi rally!”
Rally speaker: “It’s a Nazi rally!”pic.twitter.com/sJ9xyt7L8j
— Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 27, 2024
And we mention it not because of anything that went on inside the rally – we’re guessing your day is already long enough – but because of this particular Maga who came over all excited at the security volunteers outside of the venue.
Not only that, they felt the need to share their excitement on Twitter.
Trump got hot goth girls working security at his rallies and you’re blackpilling? pic.twitter.com/weC0aHAt5g
— (@aryantrenmason) October 27, 2024
Hot goth security girls, you say?
The sentiment prompted no end of funny comebacks …
We have different definitions of “goth” apparently
— Papa Swolio (@swolenormous) October 27, 2024
Goth enough for you now groypers and groypettes? pic.twitter.com/a3sWmRihTN
— (@aryantrenmason) October 27, 2024
Is the goth girl in the room with us?
— Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) October 27, 2024
Lets be serious here pic.twitter.com/4WI30JkON5
— ₊ ⊹ goop . ݁ ˖ (@goopshtew) October 27, 2024
It’s a woman with black hair
— ⚢ ⚢ (@LottieBigTiddie) October 28, 2024
… But surely this one said it best.
i love how republican men think any woman is “goth” just because she isn’t blonde https://t.co/Fa3TGMsLrO
— Audrey Horne (@credenzaclear2) October 27, 2024
Nailed it.
The funniest part is I guarantee that these dudes would absolutely panic seeing someone actually goth pic.twitter.com/g8KgB2JWVy
— Ellion (@AroAceFluxBread) October 27, 2024
this is the most goth a girl can be before they get scared
— M1das (@M1das_OW2) October 27, 2024
The two genders:
Goths
Fox News anchors
— Adam πόλεως (@AlasdairAdam) October 27, 2024
To conclude …
https://t.co/yVq960RfRM pic.twitter.com/jLOKcfyJBI
— groupon lobotomy (@colleen_daves) October 28, 2024
