Frankie Boyle’s 16-second take on America just went wildly viral again and it’s always totally on-point

Celebrity frankie boyle

Just a week to go until America decides who will be the next president and right now it’s as hard to imagine Donald Trump winning as it is to imagine him not winning (if that makes sense).

We just want it to be all over (the election, that is, not the humanity).

And we mention them because of this 16-second Frankie Boyle clip has just gone wildly viral. And it will always speak volumes.

“Not only will America go to your country and kill all your people, but what’s worse, I think, is that they’ll come back 20 years later and make a movie about how killing your people made their soldiers feel sad." – Frankie Boyle, Scottish comedian pic.twitter.com/qecS0bC8ba — In Context (@incontextmedia) October 26, 2024

Source @incontextmedia