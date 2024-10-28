Derek Guy absolutely scorched this right wing commentator, and it’s a burn for the ages

Twitter Derek Guy takedowns

It’s baffling that anybody still goes toe-to-toe with Derek Guy – menswear expert and distrutor of astonishingly effective putdowns – yet right-leaning anti-Liberal political scientist Wilfred Reilly is the latest to throw himself to the wolves.

He unwisely drew attention to himself with this post.

Derek Guy was tagged in the replies, and his comeback was top class.

nothing to do with suits or politics. i blocked you bc you stole part of forgiato blow's beard and now appear on fox news with it to taunt him pic.twitter.com/weYGmUOcSk — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 25, 2024

That’s what you call bespoke.

1.

Hang this in the Louvre. — ʟᴜᴋᴇ ʙᴀʀɴᴇᴛᴛ (@LukeBarnett) October 25, 2024

2.

It is possible we have never before and shall again never see a poster at his level. https://t.co/3ooYQYcd6N — Brian Kibler (@bmkibler) October 26, 2024

3.

Fits like a glove pic.twitter.com/aVXv535wIC — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) October 25, 2024

4.

It’s been 15 hours and this is still making me laugh https://t.co/N6Lxgt6wdg — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) October 25, 2024

5.

How can someone be this savage and make it look so effortless? Man's posting at a legendary threat level. — Raz (@RazalasTrebla) October 26, 2024

6.

— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 25, 2024

7.

"And how's he doing now? …to shreds, you say?" — Earth Fault to Ground Cybertruck Defense Platform (@_Rewhan) October 25, 2024

8.

Me to my very NOT online husband, explaining Menswear Guy and his sick burns. https://t.co/iNAuwh2y4E pic.twitter.com/8uEorZ0GR5 — I'm Suzi Poppins, y'all! (@SoozleMcDoozle) October 26, 2024

9.

Never mess with the menswear guy – he’s a beast https://t.co/c6jteqsgqb — Gayla Kilts (@GaylaKilts) October 27, 2024

10.

my god, that's a glorious ratio pic.twitter.com/15GNRBiAio — Autumn (@AutumnTweets) October 25, 2024

11.

I want to see these 2 kiss just to complete the beard https://t.co/cU2EQ8sDiT — Dan Bull (@itsDanBull) October 25, 2024

12.

13.

The setup. The delivery. The ratio. Just … lovely. https://t.co/HnV8gDkDNn — Just_Roland(Tim Walz is 3 Beagles in a Trenchcoat) (@30roland30) October 25, 2024

14.

He never misses https://t.co/IuRD0F8zpv — Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) October 25, 2024

15.

how can you be just a menswear guy and yet so lethal — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) October 25, 2024

16.

When will they learn not to come for the menswear guy — marty (@MartyBurns74) October 25, 2024

17.

ur ability to ratio people by being humorous but not cruel is impressive af ngl — RT (@RT13__) October 25, 2024

18.

When you come for the king you best not miss — bryan pratte (@btp4z7) October 25, 2024

We can’t argue with this.

READ MORE

There may never be a more savage clapback than this one from Derek Guy after being called a Lib

Source Derek Guy Image Screengrab