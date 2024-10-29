Boris Johnson compared January 6 to moaning remainers and was schooled into the next dimension

Politics boris johnson brexit donald trump

The more we see of Boris Johnson, the harder it is to believe he was ever in 10 Downing Street (and it was difficult enough to believe at the time).

Here he is trying to shift a few copies of his not overly popular memoirs to TV viewers in Australia, when he was asked by interviewer Tara Brown about Donald Trump and his refusal to accept his 2020 election defeat – and the 6 January Capitol attack that followed.

And Johnson’s attempt to justify whatever the hell point he was trying to make is a proper jaw-dropper.

I bet you think you could not possibly despise Boris Johnson any more than you already do. But here he is, while shilling for Trump, trying to equate the democratic push in the UK for a softer Brexit or a referendum on the deal, to the violent January 6 attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/VpQGp4anSv — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) October 28, 2024

Say what you like about Brexit – purlease! – but we don’t remember the Commons speaker barricading himself into a Westminster cupboard after the referendum result.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Just hanging on to the hope that one day he’ll get everything that he deserves. — Shaker (@ShakerPainter) October 28, 2024

2.

Do you remember, while marching for a second referendum, when we dressed like goat-men, invaded Parliament with tactical gear, weapons and zip ties, injured police and security, and defecated on the Speaker’s chair, while MPs cowered under desks, and several people died? No? ~AA https://t.co/KmBFRdNu9z — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 29, 2024

3.

Trust me, I’ll always find room to despise this gobshite a bit more…. https://t.co/j1CZfsV3N9 — Jacquie H ️‍️‍⚧️ (@shroommuse) October 29, 2024

4.

I can’t watch it. Just seeing his arrogant, stupid face isn’t good for my health. — Polly Titian (@polly_titian) October 28, 2024

5.

The Remainers didn’t start killing policemen and trying to storm Parliament as I recall. They didn’t try to hang #Spaffer‘s deputy or even take a shit in the Speaker’s office. He just gets fucking worse. — Chris Wade-Evans Esq. 3.5% #FBPE (@chriswadeevans) October 28, 2024

6.

Johnson is despicable and – if Trump prevails in the USA – he’ll be more than ready to play the British version here. https://t.co/pdEXjyP30p pic.twitter.com/Cwpt1rt1O3 — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) October 29, 2024

7.

He’s also effectively claiming that Remainers in the UK would have been equally prepared to invade the House of Commons and injure Police & House of Commons staff – none of which ever happened — Charlie Mansell (@charliemansell) October 28, 2024

8.

He is the worst example of privilege, entitlement, lack of discipline, mendacity. Everytime I hear him I think less of him…which is difficult because I always thought he was a total arse. — Mac (@Mac0496) October 28, 2024

9.

Why is that failure constantly platformed?? — Derek Williamson (@DerekWi82860696) October 28, 2024

Or if you prefer it especially straight talking.

Old Custard Tits here, giving me reason #46423 to want to smash his ridiculous fucking face in with a shovel. https://t.co/iMYjQo6QJ3 — FourthDrawerDown #MDANT (@itaintwhywhywhy) October 29, 2024

Metaphorically speaking, obviously.

Source @sturdyAlex