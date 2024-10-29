Politics boris johnson brexit donald trump

Boris Johnson compared January 6 to moaning remainers and was schooled into the next dimension

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2024

The more we see of Boris Johnson, the harder it is to believe he was ever in 10 Downing Street (and it was difficult enough to believe at the time).

Here he is trying to shift a few copies of his not overly popular memoirs to TV viewers in Australia, when he was asked by interviewer Tara Brown about Donald Trump and his refusal to accept his 2020 election defeat – and the 6 January Capitol attack that followed.

And Johnson’s attempt to justify whatever the hell point he was trying to make is a proper jaw-dropper.

Say what you like about Brexit – purlease! – but we don’t remember the Commons speaker barricading himself into a Westminster cupboard after the referendum result.

And these people surely said it best.

Or if you prefer it especially straight talking.

Metaphorically speaking, obviously.

Source @sturdyAlex