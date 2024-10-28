This especially straight-talking Aussie interview is our favourite Boris Johnson takedown for as long as we can remember

Politics Australia boris johnson

Boris Johnson’s book tour appears to have taken him all the other side of the world for his only Australian TV interview, Channel 9’s 60 Minutes.

Alas for everyone else, the interview was recorded in South Kensington, not the other side of the world, but that’s not why we’re here.

We’re here because of this particular Q&A with interviewer Tara Brown, which we found particularly satisfying, shared by @implausibleblog over on Twitter, and we reckon you will too.

Tara Brown, "Our former Prime Minister Paul Keating described the AUKUS pact as the worst deal in all history.. He said the UK is looking around for suckers to create Global Britain after the fool Johnson destroyed their place in Europe" Boris Johnson, "Er.. Is this.. Is this..… pic.twitter.com/abdSWzYiPd — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 28, 2024

Even harder to believe he was ever in 10 Downing Street than it was at the time.

I liked the way she said "fool Johnson" then looked at him! — Moataz Attallah معتز عطا الله (@MoatazAttallah) October 28, 2024

And also, from the same 60 Minutes interview.

To conclude …

What a glorious quote. https://t.co/u24FpgkTi5 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 28, 2024

