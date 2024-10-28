Politics Australia boris johnson

This especially straight-talking Aussie interview is our favourite Boris Johnson takedown for as long as we can remember

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2024

Boris Johnson’s book tour appears to have taken him all the other side of the world for his only Australian TV interview, Channel 9’s 60 Minutes.

Alas for everyone else, the interview was recorded in South Kensington, not the other side of the world, but that’s not why we’re here.

We’re here because of this particular Q&A with interviewer Tara Brown, which we found particularly satisfying, shared by @implausibleblog over on Twitter, and we reckon you will too.

Even harder to believe he was ever in 10 Downing Street than it was at the time.

And also, from the same 60 Minutes interview.

To conclude …

Source @implausibleblog