Donald Trump’s making so many mistakes even his own crowds have started to fact check him
Look to your oats, CNN! The news network might do a very good job of fact checking Donald Trump, but even they can’t do it quite so quickly – or intimately – as Trump’s own crowds.
But this is where we have come to after the once (and future?) president is making so many mistakes he’s being corrected by his own supporters. In real time.
Trump, confused: We’re close to World War Two
Crowd: World War Three! pic.twitter.com/0GZiS7nUTr
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 28, 2024
And here is exactly what people made of that.
God he’s so STUPID
— TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) October 28, 2024
To be fair, based on all the Nazis he saw in the crowd he figured the second one hadn’t happened yet https://t.co/gqsRxY33Nb
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 28, 2024
Imaging what the right would say if this were Biden.
— Pal (@CryptoPal4) October 28, 2024
What a caring crowd. Voting for someone so they can babysit him. https://t.co/PkUxhS6Uj8
— Huey Li (@DrHueyLi) October 29, 2024
78 years old is too old to be president. This guy is confused.
— Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 28, 2024
Woman. Man. Person. TV. Camera. https://t.co/tBxYXKJzzn
— Rep Will Bailey (@repwillbailey) October 29, 2024
They actually think WW3 is a good thing. Unreal.
— Unsupervised Troublemaker (@Spilled_Over) October 28, 2024
