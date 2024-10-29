US donald trump

Donald Trump’s making so many mistakes even his own crowds have started to fact check him

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2024

Look to your oats, CNN! The news network might do a very good job of fact checking Donald Trump, but even they can’t do it quite so quickly – or intimately – as Trump’s own crowds.

But this is where we have come to after the once (and future?) president is making so many mistakes he’s being corrected by his own supporters. In real time.

And here is exactly what people made of that.

Source @KamalaHQ