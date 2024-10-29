Celebrity only connect rod liddle Victoria coren mitchell

Victoria Coren Mitchell had the very best response to Rod Liddle’s grim trolling in the Sun

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2024

You don’t have to be good at BBC2’s fabulous quiz show Only Connect to enjoy this, and thank goodness for that.

It’s Rod Liddle over at the Sun – if ever two things belonged to each other, then it’s surely those two – who used his column to troll its presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell in grimly predictable (and predictably grim) fashion.

It went viral after it was shared on Twitter by ‘fuming’ Only Connect (and Coren Mitchell) fan, @Nick_Holland_.

Just in case that’s tricky to read (we hesitate to repeat it, but you’ll need it for what’s coming) …

‘Fans of Only Connect are tiring of Victoria Coren Mitchell. And I don’t blame them.

‘Every week she opens the show with a slew of words which made even less sense than the questions which follow. I think she’s trying to be funny. But she doesn’t seem to have a funny bone in her entire body. Maybe that’s how she came to be married to David Mitchell, I guess.

‘Just play it straight, Victoria.’

And we mention it because Coren Mitchell had the perfect response, beginning with this reply to @Nick_Holland_ who posted the column with a few kind words of support on Twitter.

And then this.

And the fun didn’t stop there.

Last word to the great @IrvineWelsh.

Follow @VictoriaCoren here!

