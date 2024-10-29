Victoria Coren Mitchell had the very best response to Rod Liddle’s grim trolling in the Sun

Celebrity only connect rod liddle Victoria coren mitchell

You don’t have to be good at BBC2’s fabulous quiz show Only Connect to enjoy this, and thank goodness for that.

It’s Rod Liddle over at the Sun – if ever two things belonged to each other, then it’s surely those two – who used his column to troll its presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell in grimly predictable (and predictably grim) fashion.

It went viral after it was shared on Twitter by ‘fuming’ Only Connect (and Coren Mitchell) fan, @Nick_Holland_.

Just in case that’s tricky to read (we hesitate to repeat it, but you’ll need it for what’s coming) …

‘Fans of Only Connect are tiring of Victoria Coren Mitchell. And I don’t blame them. ‘Every week she opens the show with a slew of words which made even less sense than the questions which follow. I think she’s trying to be funny. But she doesn’t seem to have a funny bone in her entire body. Maybe that’s how she came to be married to David Mitchell, I guess. ‘Just play it straight, Victoria.’

And we mention it because Coren Mitchell had the perfect response, beginning with this reply to @Nick_Holland_ who posted the column with a few kind words of support on Twitter.

Oh thanks, Nick! That’s lovely of you. ❤️ I hadn’t seen that strange little item. Not much evidence of his own sense of humour in it, is there? But as you say, he seems to be quite an unpleasant fellow; it may be that he just doesn’t like women very much. — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) October 25, 2024

And then this.

Only Connect is on tonight at 8pm! But Rod Liddle, and others who find the intros difficult, would be advised to tune in at 8.02, by which time I’ll have finished banging on about Helen who lives in The Matrix and has written us an anxious letter. #OnlyConnect, 8.02pm @BBCTwo — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) October 28, 2024

And the fun didn’t stop there.

I wouldn’t worry he probably forget to turn his cock back an hour! Intros are never a sense of deja vu… pic.twitter.com/6TxCAEgNq6 — Benny (@wooshy90) October 28, 2024

Oh, I think THAT has been turned back at least 30 years 😉 — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) October 28, 2024

Never change, Victoria!

Never change! — AJ (@andjamwar) October 28, 2024

Let’s have a compendium show of just the intros. With a special intro to the intros. — PD-S (@pdulfo) October 28, 2024

You’re great. Keep it up. I would ideally like more slightly confusing monologues. Have you and David thought of doing a show together? Maybe where you moderate and david has to argue with an AI. — Nathan is in SF (@NathanpmYoung) October 25, 2024

What should I do if I, like one or two others possibly, find Rod Liddle difficult? — Rhodri Tomos (@RhodriTomos1) October 28, 2024

You’re great. Keep it up. I would ideally like more slightly confusing monologues. Have you and David thought of doing a show together? Maybe where you moderate and david has to argue with an AI. — Nathan is in SF (@NathanpmYoung) October 25, 2024

Last word to the great @IrvineWelsh.

He’s an arsehole and you’re brilliant so he can get to fuck. — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) October 26, 2024

!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) October 27, 2024

Follow @VictoriaCoren here!

READ MORE

This new American quiz show is making Brits feel very superior but not everyone thought they’d earned it

Source @VictoriaCoren Image @Nick_Holland_