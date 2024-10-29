This new American quiz show is making Brits feel very superior but not everyone thought they’d earned it

US quiz tv

Time now to return to the transatlantic cultural chasm between the UK and the US which never fails to entertain (and occasionally infuriate).

And this time it’s a clip of a stateside TV quiz that is making Brits feel superior – oh so superior – and before we get to all of that, best have a watch for yourself.

It’s a new gameshow called The Floor hosted by Rob Lowe (yes, that Rob Lowe) which went wildly viral after it was shared on Twitter by @go1dwing who said: ‘I’m screaming – what planet are these people from?’

im screaming what planet are these people from pic.twitter.com/1oSOOJGL3z — sarah (@go1dwing) October 26, 2024

Planet America, just in case you were still wondering, and it got lots of Brits feeling very superior indeed.

1.

This is the most intellectually stimulating quiz show that Yanks could ever conceive. Give them a VPN and Pointless on iPlayer and they’d convulse https://t.co/ozMUs8H94w — oliver (@OliverPostingLs) October 26, 2024

2.

IM CRYING AT THE AUDIENCE LMAOOOO THEY WERE SO PISSED — minmin (@notearsleftdrew) October 26, 2024

3.

what shocks me is that they also don’t seem chronically offline? like they knew mr beast and lil nas X but not the rest — sarah (@go1dwing) October 26, 2024

4.

Imagine showing them only connect. They’d have an aneurysm — Tom Krupa (@TomKrupa6) October 27, 2024

5.

the reactions when she said she’d pass billie — zey ୨୧ (@zeyblvd) October 26, 2024

6.

Is there meant to be a theme here? It’s like a tv show from Idioocracy — Lee (@goronology) October 27, 2024

7.

like i can slightly understand not knowing celebrities but CROCS?! — sarah (@go1dwing) October 26, 2024

8.

House of games would complete change their molecular structure. — James (@jamesmorris9) October 27, 2024

9.

did she just wake up from a coma of 30 years or something… — PEPPERS (@WHITEH0TPEPPERS) October 26, 2024

Not all of them, though.

Yeah OK but we literally have tipping point — Joelle Tungus (@TungusBusko) October 27, 2024

In fairness Pointless makes me convulse. Easily the best on TV though, possibly the hardest modern gameshow and the prize money is fuck all — don kendo (@9018kl) October 27, 2024

Mrs Brown’s Boys was for many years the most popular comedy programme in the UK. Let’s not get too smug. — Bloople (@Bloopie98598925) October 27, 2024

The island that birthed Love Island has no right to dismiss anything as not properly intellectually stimulating. Also Jeopardy exists. — owen patrick vitus taylor iii (@owenpattaylor) October 27, 2024

We’re with this person.

Tbh, yanks just need their own version of University Challenge. That’s where all the cool shit happens. https://t.co/DZaOSKfcAS — Felicity (@FlissReturneth) October 28, 2024

And this person, very much this person.

Still not over Rob Lowe’s new game show being “Name These Well-Known People and Objects.” Come on, the phones melted our brains, we can all admit it now. https://t.co/8JXhMHnQuX — Lon Harris (@Lons) October 26, 2024

Source @go1dwing