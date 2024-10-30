A woman asked if she was wrong for not believing her cheating boyfriend becomes gay at high altitudes and the internet responded as one

Social Media r/AmITheAsshole

Just when you think you’ve heard every possible excuse for cheating, along comes something like the tale woven by u/CanItBeTrue-OrNot over on Reddit’s r/AITAH forum. In case you didn’t already know this, that stands for ‘Am I the asshole?’.

She set out the gist of the issue in the title.

AITA for not believing my boyfriend that “suddenly became gay” due to “the altitude difference” when he was on a work trip in Utah?

The full thing is very much worth the time it takes to read it. Brace yourself.

“I can hardly believe that I am writing this or that it happened, but I am and it did so here we go. I (28 F) have been with my boyfriend (29 M) for 3 years. Every now and then he has to go to Utah for a few days because his team has a customer service branch that operates out there. I got a text from one his co-workers who has become a friend of ours and it said that on the trip my boyfriend cheated on me with some guy on the customer care team. I did not believe it at first. Because first of all my boyfriend has always identified as straight. And second of all I just couldn’t believe it. When he got home I asked him about it, basically expecting him to confirm it was nonsense. Instead he got real quiet and had us sit down and said he had to tell me something. He said it was true, he did have a “one night stand” with a guy. I couldn’t believe it. I asked him if he was telling me he was gay? Or bisexual? And regardless cheating is cheating. He insisted he was not gay at all but “the strangest thing happened”. He said that when he was at dinner with his Utah co-workers, he “suddenly became gay”. I was like…what? What the fuck? He said he thinks it was “due to the altitude”. I was like, you’re fucking with me right? But he said after he had done it with this guy, he got really confused as to how “all of the sudden he was gay”. He said that higher altitudes can have an impact on how people think, and on their emotions, and he thinks that the high altitude made him gay, temporarily. He said that as soon as he landed back home he was “back to being straight”. I was like, did he get drugged or something? But he said that was not possible, they were always in a group at dinner which is when he “became gay” and was only alone with the guy afterwards. He said he had done a lot of thinking on the drive back from the airport and he “confirmed within himself that he is straight” and that his “only conclusion” could be that he was “temporarily turned gay due to the attitude.” I was like, whatever, I guess we are breaking up. He looked at me confused. I was like, gay or not you did cheat on me. He said it wasn’t his fault and that “human actions are just a byproduct of accidental brain chemistry” and that “his chemistry had been altered, through no fault of his own, due to the higher altitudes of Utah”. He said he “couldn’t believe” I would blame him for something “medical and scientific” that was out of his control. He really looked bewildered that I was angry about this. I don’t know maybe he’s convincing and I’m a rube, but I am starting to wonder if I am overreacting. Like…I know it sounds insane, but IS it possible to accidentally change your sexual orientation due to emotional changes brought on by altitude? Is that possible? And if it is, am I overreacting? Should I throw away a 3 year relationship for this? He’s acting like I’m being rude and weird. I’m confused.”

Nobody thought she was in the wrong, but they did think she was more than a little too gullible.

Been to UT a ton… haven’t felt the slightest change in sexuality. You realize that he’s feeding you a crock of shit, right?

Nucf1ash Maybe because you’ve been to Utah so often, you did in fact become so gay that you went out the other side and transformed back to straight. Just a thought.

New tourist T-shirts: I’ll Go Bi If We Go High (In Utah!)

Is this why the Mormons have special underwear?

I AM gay, so if I go to Utah will it make me straight? This is important for scientifical research!

Plus her bf has been out there multiple times and it’s just this one time he got…altitude gayness?

The astonishing problem quickly jumped platforms.

wake up babe a new cause of homosexuality just dropped pic.twitter.com/c7TF9x23F6 — Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) October 28, 2024

At the time of writing, we’ve yet to spot a single person who thinks her boyfriend is anything other than a cheating bisexual.

he rly said all that instead of admitting to himself that he is bi — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) October 28, 2024

Would this mean that anyone who takes a plane flight anywhere, becomes gay during said period of travel? — MetalKhaos (@MetalKhaos) October 28, 2024

My sister lives in Colorado and her husband is straight there so they better avoid sea level — Ashley Winter MD || Urologist (@AshleyGWinter) October 29, 2024

as a gay from Utah this is amazing ☠️☠️ https://t.co/ocZPt6vt2k — QMW Project (@ProjectQmw) October 28, 2024

I guess he misunderstood the excuse “I was high” https://t.co/Sgtx67u2rC — Nic (@NicwithoutaK83) October 29, 2024

We tried all these methods of conversion therapy and turns out we just needed to go scuba diving https://t.co/uWAQbjczi4 — Mike Hawk (@love_mikehawk) October 28, 2024

So THIS is what happens to me when I sit at the top of my cat tree too long. Gay — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) October 29, 2024

My brother in Christ, you cannot gaslight women this much in the age of the internet. — a cat like that (@onesparkfire) October 28, 2024

I'm a wilderness medic. I've see a lot of weird stuff with hypoxia and altitude. If this is one of them, no one has ever admitted it. pic.twitter.com/pEgt7DWpZp — Clutch (@Clutch_DWG) October 29, 2024

Darn. There is NO science that will support this man pic.twitter.com/y4e03BPWgh — @shaindelr (@shaindelr) October 29, 2024

the fact that this happened in UTAH of all places makes it extra hilarious. girl, please break up with him. he sexual orientation is irrelevant he's gaslighting and manipulating you, baby. https://t.co/vwkDedQTJC — Melissa Boles (@melloftheball) October 29, 2024

Roses are red

I'm detached from reality

I believe high altitude changed my sexuality https://t.co/S6olps4XuL — Soph (@auroralchorus) October 29, 2024

I am gay, live in Utah, and can confirm that this is how it works. https://t.co/NxAT7aJO3q — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) October 28, 2024

I turned gay when I was struck by lightning whilst listening to KD Lang. https://t.co/xJnQR4GUiG — Natasha West (@MissWestWrites) October 29, 2024

Wait a minute …

does that explain Brokeback Mountain? — Beth-Ann Bloom (@beth_annbloom) October 28, 2024

