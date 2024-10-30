The Marsh Family’s viral Bohemian Trumpsody is one final brilliantly crafted musical message to voters before the US election

Entertainment donald trump The Marsh Family

The Marsh Family has become a staple in the UK’s satirical landscape, ever since their hilarious 2020 adaptation of One Day More, reworded to bemoan the trials of lockdown.

Since then, topics covered by the talented family of mum and dad Danielle and Ben, plus children Alfie, Thomas, Ella and Tess, have included Elon Musk ruining the site formerly known as Twitter, Suella Braverman trying to score political points, and – more recently – an Eddy Grant inspired nod to the possibilities opened up by the US election race – Gimme Hope Kamala.

They’ve now addressed the other side of that coin with a musical warning about Donald Trump, and they’ve done it by rewriting an absolute classic.

This is Bohemian Trumpsody.

Do they give out Grammys for parody songs? If not, they should start.

They told the Poke,

“The tipping point for choosing this was the polls narrowing so much in the swing states, and us thinking if we were ever gonna have a go at Bohemian Rhapsody then this was the kind of moment.” “We felt that there were still loads of decent Republican-ish people, who are thinking of holding their nose and voting for him. So we wanted to give them a reminder why they shouldn’t hold their nose when there’s so much at stake.”

Remarkably, the fantastic video was captured in one take. When they shared the post on Twitter/X, both the message and the execution got the internet’s attention and praise.

Here’s a taste of what people are saying.

"Bohemian Trumpsody" from @marshsongs may just be the best thing I've seen all day. Not only are the lyrics spot on, but man they can saaaaaaang! pic.twitter.com/S7F6eca1DJ — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 29, 2024

Brilliant. IMHO https://t.co/Al4QieyaSo — Mike Harding AKA Lord Hardinge of Dribblesdale (@HardingMike) October 30, 2024

I love them. They should have been booked at a Harris event — Lisa Grande (@LisaGrande13) October 29, 2024

This family is amazing! Kids- we need a song! https://t.co/Wi6zvN1vjs — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) October 29, 2024

The @MarshSongs Family is very talented. The story is right on!pic.twitter.com/FZ7Yulegri — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 29, 2024

Nicely done! — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 28, 2024

I think that Freddie would approve. Moreover, each new voice singing this brilliant melody makes the world more colorful. https://t.co/JDYASMpY2V — Petr Hradil (@pmhradil) October 29, 2024

How good are the Marsh family.

I can barely get my kids to clean their rooms…. #bohemiantrumpsody #marshsongs @MarshSongs https://t.co/XzxghHerTS — Sue Smethurst (@SmethurstSue) October 28, 2024

Although that was the last of their trio of US election songs, along with Give me Hope Kamala and Vance VP, they’ve just recorded a Christmas song to support Save the Children and their Christmas Jumper Appeal. Keep an eye on all Marsh Family social media for more details of that.

You can find and follow them on YouTube, Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, so they’re probably on your favourite platform.

As a bonus, here’s Gimme Hope Kamala.

