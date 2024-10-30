This American voter’s dawning realisation – in real time! – that a woman can be President is quite the watch

US US elections

We’ve featured no end of moments from the US presidential campaign, most of them involving Donald Trump.

So this is a most welcome change, a 48 second clip from CNN which became something extraordinary after this particular voter was asked about the possibility of a woman becoming president.

And his dawning realisation – in real time – that woman is actually capable of being President is quite the watch.

Incredible moment on CNN: over the course of 40 seconds, a Georgia voter reasons himself to the conclusion that a woman actually can be president pic.twitter.com/IcFg8uWfe4 — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) October 30, 2024

If you look carefully you can see the scales fall from his eyes (or maybe it’s just the guy’s hair from that clipper).

And while we can’t help but suggest he probably could have realised this a bit (a lot) earlier,, let’s enjoy what people said about it instead.

Holy shit this is beautiful. — Stop Project 2025 (@InsideP2025) October 30, 2024

I’m glad it finally clicked for him. A lot of strong men enjoy their wives & girlfriends keeping them together. Managing finances & doctors appointments/visits etc… It’s nice to know that she’s got your back. Women can lead. When we vote for them, they can even be President. https://t.co/DgDcRv0Z1Y — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 30, 2024

Why is this so hard for men? Women do EVERYTHING. Yet for some reason, they can’t run the country??? — SueEllenMishky (@Summerawaits) October 30, 2024

I don’t understand people who are moved by this because my view is that we shouldn’t pat grown adults on the back for things 5 year old understand. https://t.co/4y4JIlq8FC — sandy lyle (@mr_sanford_lyl) October 30, 2024

“I just thought about it” — teabelly (@OgTeabelly) October 30, 2024

I watched this live and was losing it. Women can run households, in which without her men wouldn’t know how to make a doctor’s appointment, how to send their mother a birthday gift, what vet their dog goes to or how to run the dishwasher. But they can’t be president https://t.co/jxAmK7R1XH — xtina (@xtina1229) October 30, 2024

Are American men aware that many countries have had women leaders? — VeteranSocialDistancershe/her (@gailbud) October 30, 2024

Last word to @elspethreeve who was putting the questions …

you never know what’s going to happen on camera https://t.co/JM27XfNjj1 — Elle Reeve (@elspethreeve) October 30, 2024

