This American voter’s dawning realisation – in real time! – that a woman can be President is quite the watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 30th, 2024

We’ve featured no end of moments from the US presidential campaign, most of them involving Donald Trump.

So this is a most welcome change, a 48 second clip from CNN which became something extraordinary after this particular voter was asked about the possibility of a woman becoming president.

And his dawning realisation – in real time – that woman is actually capable of being President is quite the watch.

If you look carefully you can see the scales fall from his eyes (or maybe it’s just the guy’s hair from that clipper).

And while we can’t help but suggest he probably could have realised this a bit (a lot) earlier,, let’s enjoy what people said about it instead.

Last word to @elspethreeve who was putting the questions …

Source @stevemorris__