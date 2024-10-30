Politics Australia donald trump MAGA
Magas got mad at this ripper hat-napping Aussie and it made the whole thing even funnier
Next time Donald Trump supporters head down under they might want to hang on to their hats. Especially if they happen to bump into @LocalGuideMelb.
It all started with the story about a guy who was apparently kicked out of a pub for wearing a Donald Trump hat.
Can you believe this?
A man has been kicked out of a pub for wearing a Donald Trump hat.
He says he was told “you’re not welcome here”
Listen to Rob’s conversation with Ben HERE.
https://t.co/8WuqfQ1y7u pic.twitter.com/44tiDu01EV
— Ben Fordham Live (@BenFordhamLive) October 28, 2024
And here’s wha @LocalGuideMelb posted in response.
Far too tolerant. In Australia if you see someone wearing a Trump hat just yank it off their head. They’re not fast at running. That’s how I got this: https://t.co/tApiJBwflB pic.twitter.com/DLU4NxBauX
— Blonde Matthew (@LocalGuideMelb) October 29, 2024
It prompted no end of love and hilarity from people like these.
“they’re not fast at running” has me in full blown tears https://t.co/J3rybBfBOr
— Florida Chris (@chrislongview) October 29, 2024
Well done comrade.
— ash wolf crypto bro ☠️ (@asherwolfff) October 29, 2024
physically repulsed by the hat, 10/10 pic https://t.co/Q3Y32xGcsZ
— del (@yaboi_delirium) October 29, 2024
Instant follow, bravo
— Liberty (@LibertySmith81) October 29, 2024
New sport just dropped
Time to start a cap collection https://t.co/AV3QnRtSZu
— Worm (@CephalopodsRule) October 29, 2024
at this point it’s not even theft, it’s charity
“trying to stop you from getting kicked out of pubs sis”
— ⭐️ `Tek (@TheTekShow) October 29, 2024
But not everyone appreciated it. In fact, a whole load of Magas filled their pants in the comments with their eye-popping fury, and it just made the whole thing even funnier.
1.
so you’re saying you stole the hat then ran away like a pussy? Maybe you should be wearing a pussy hat
— Zero HP Lovecraft (@0x49fa98) October 29, 2024
2.
Did you steal that from your wife’s boyfriend?
— Matthew Camenzuli (@Matt_Camenzuli) October 29, 2024
3.
Tagging @ASIOGovAu for reference after you admitted to a crime. Worth investigating since your presence directly makes Australians less safe
— E (@ElijahSchaffer) October 29, 2024
4.
Hahaha
I’ve got 2 of those hats
Wanna come grab mine?
Pussy
— BroBro (@realRick_AUS) October 29, 2024
5.
Moral grandstanding while engaging in *checks notes*
Theft.
Outstanding comrade
— Buyback Capital (@Larryjamieson_) October 29, 2024
6.
Awesome, i may not run fast but i can sure as heck punch you in the head if you touch me.
— Cameron Scott ن (@CameronScottR) October 29, 2024