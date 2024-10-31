US donald trump takedowns US elections

Donald Trump drove a garbage truck round in circles and of all the mockery that followed this A++ comeback was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated October 31st, 2024

After Joe Biden appeared to call Donald Trump’s supporters ‘garbage’, the once (and future?) president thought it would be a hoot to dress up as a refuse collector and drive a Trump-branded garbage truck round in circles a bit.

Here’s the truck.

Here’s Trump (just about) getting into it.

And taking questions in the cab.

And it prompted no end of fabulous comebacks, many of which we’ve highlighted over here.

But surely none of them did it better than @ProjectLincoln.

Nothing rubbish about that.

