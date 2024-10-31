US donald trump takedowns US elections
Donald Trump drove a garbage truck round in circles and of all the mockery that followed this A++ comeback was sheer perfection
After Joe Biden appeared to call Donald Trump’s supporters ‘garbage’, the once (and future?) president thought it would be a hoot to dress up as a refuse collector and drive a Trump-branded garbage truck round in circles a bit.
Here’s the truck.
Wait they put the Trump campaign logo on a garbage truck.. on purpose??? pic.twitter.com/JjUJeQNrgz
— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 30, 2024
Here’s Trump (just about) getting into it.
This is such a fitting way for Trump to go out. Missing a door handle three times as he boards a garbage truck with his name on it. pic.twitter.com/7ksWGtHm3M
— Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 30, 2024
And taking questions in the cab.
Hm, interesting choice to place the garbage in the front of the truck.pic.twitter.com/CdQzp4fycZ
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 30, 2024
And it prompted no end of fabulous comebacks, many of which we’ve highlighted over here.
So much swagger only to be defeated by a door. pic.twitter.com/EaXr9lRzaj
— Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 31, 2024
Me trying to get into the Uber after 9 drinks pic.twitter.com/vi0nB4g2JH
— Max (@Juicewag) October 30, 2024
Get in losers we’re going losing. pic.twitter.com/J7MQGTpAYk
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 31, 2024
But surely none of them did it better than @ProjectLincoln.
The trash trying to take itself out: pic.twitter.com/qsuIy9Actt
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 31, 2024
Nothing rubbish about that.
LOL!!!!! Hell Yes https://t.co/8jMBgbwRCf
— Cliff W (@CliffW08950229) October 31, 2024
READ MORE
Watch Donald Trump nearly do himself a mischief getting into a garbage truck ‘to own the Libs’
Source @ProjectLincoln