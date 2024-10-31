Donald Trump drove a garbage truck round in circles and of all the mockery that followed this A++ comeback was sheer perfection

US donald trump takedowns US elections

After Joe Biden appeared to call Donald Trump’s supporters ‘garbage’, the once (and future?) president thought it would be a hoot to dress up as a refuse collector and drive a Trump-branded garbage truck round in circles a bit.

Here’s the truck.

Wait they put the Trump campaign logo on a garbage truck.. on purpose??? pic.twitter.com/JjUJeQNrgz — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 30, 2024

Here’s Trump (just about) getting into it.

This is such a fitting way for Trump to go out. Missing a door handle three times as he boards a garbage truck with his name on it. pic.twitter.com/7ksWGtHm3M — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 30, 2024

And taking questions in the cab.

Hm, interesting choice to place the garbage in the front of the truck.pic.twitter.com/CdQzp4fycZ — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 30, 2024

And it prompted no end of fabulous comebacks, many of which we’ve highlighted over here.

So much swagger only to be defeated by a door. pic.twitter.com/EaXr9lRzaj — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 31, 2024

Me trying to get into the Uber after 9 drinks pic.twitter.com/vi0nB4g2JH — Max (@Juicewag) October 30, 2024

Get in losers we’re going losing. pic.twitter.com/J7MQGTpAYk — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 31, 2024

But surely none of them did it better than @ProjectLincoln.

The trash trying to take itself out: pic.twitter.com/qsuIy9Actt — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 31, 2024

Nothing rubbish about that.

