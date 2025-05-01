Someone ordered a Sunday dinner in a Dubai cinema, and the beef wasn’t the only thing that got roasted

Weird World takedowns

Despite its appalling record on human rights, its restrictions on free speech, its well-documented exploitation of migrant workers, and its criminalization of same-sex relationships, Dubai is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and becoming more popular every year. We suppose it’s sunny and has lots of posh shops if you like that kind of thing.

It also, apparently, has cinemas that sell full roast dinners for movie-goers who want a bit more than a sweaty hotdog or popcorn.

Here’s Twitter user We Are The Paxton singing the praises of the cinema menu.

I love living in Dubai. I can order a Sunday roast to my seat in the cinema. pic.twitter.com/wrGEpMLMhS — We Are The Paxton (Rob) (@WeAreThePaxton) April 27, 2025

If he was hoping for the replies to be envious, however, he was to be sorely disappointed as it’s fair to say that people were not impressed. Not one little bit.

1.

Truly lovely for the person sat next to you. — Adam Penning (@Adam_Penning) April 27, 2025

2.

Who wants to be chowing down on a roast in the dark whilst watching a film in a cinema? Gonna put a torchlight on your plate? — ScepticalSista (@ScepticalSista) April 27, 2025

3.

this might be the most boring thing anyone has ever said — Jon Brady (@_jonbrady) April 27, 2025

4.

Hideous — Scottov (@CrowMo99) April 28, 2025

5.

The unwanted smells and sounds of chomping from you while I’m trying to watch a movie makes me thankful I’m not in Dubai. — Dee (@dili909) April 27, 2025

6.

Those lovely scrapping sounds of metal cutlery on ceramic plates during the movie. Sounds great… — Rorschach (@WalterKovacs69) April 28, 2025

7.

Disgusting. Why would i go to cinema to be surrounded of food stench? — JeanneP (@MeanGirlPomp) April 27, 2025

8.

Just why the fuck would you??? You sound like the worst of the worst people you could possibly sit next to in a cinema. Go to a fucking restaurant if you want to eat dinner and leave people to watch a movie in peace ffs — Robin (@RobinovCybernat) April 27, 2025

9.