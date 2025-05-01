US Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth posted a rant about getting 100 per cent negative coverage, and the internet explained why

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 1st, 2025

Former Fox News presenter and current US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has had a disastrous start to his tenure – which at least gives him something in common with the President.

So far, he has –

Insisted Ukraine should give up all Russian-occupied territories and never join NATO.

Tried and failed to send thousands of foreign nationals to Guantanamo without due process.

Used enormous and highly expensive military planes to transport single-figures of detainees to Guantanamo.

Given sensitive details of a US strike on Yemen to an insecure group chat which included a journalist.

Accused the journalist involved of either lying or somehow engineering the debacle.

Accused Pentagon officials of briefing against him.

Given sensitive details of a US strike on Yemen to an insecure group chat (yes, again) which included his wife, his brother, and his personal lawyer.

Said he’d root out fat leaders from the military.

Despite all that, his latest public self-soiling is a post in which he implies he has been unfairly targeted for negative press coverage. Here’s what he had to say on that topic.

In case you wonder what we — and President Trump — are up against. 100% NEGATIVE coverage from so-call “mainstream” press in the first 100 days. PERFECT SCORE. (Come on @RobertKennedyJr & @elonmusk , you guys can do better!) With a screengrab of a news report on negative coverage of RFK Jr (89%), Elon Musk (96%) and Hegseth (100%)

Our hearts bleed for him. The internet found his hot take a little baffling.

Former politician Rory Stewart, who knows a thing or two about public office, had some wisdom to share with Hegseth.

The White House may wrap Pete Hegseth’s lunch in a map, after he shared classified info with his wife in a second Signal group chat – 19 facepalms

