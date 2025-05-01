Pete Hegseth posted a rant about getting 100 per cent negative coverage, and the internet explained why

US Pete hegseth

Former Fox News presenter and current US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has had a disastrous start to his tenure – which at least gives him something in common with the President.

So far, he has –

Insisted Ukraine should give up all Russian-occupied territories and never join NATO. Tried and failed to send thousands of foreign nationals to Guantanamo without due process. Used enormous and highly expensive military planes to transport single-figures of detainees to Guantanamo. Given sensitive details of a US strike on Yemen to an insecure group chat which included a journalist. Accused the journalist involved of either lying or somehow engineering the debacle. Accused Pentagon officials of briefing against him. Given sensitive details of a US strike on Yemen to an insecure group chat (yes, again) which included his wife, his brother, and his personal lawyer. Said he’d root out fat leaders from the military.

Despite all that, his latest public self-soiling is a post in which he implies he has been unfairly targeted for negative press coverage. Here’s what he had to say on that topic.

Our hearts bleed for him. The internet found his hot take a little baffling.

1.

I wish people would put a positive spin on our signal chats. It’s not all war plans. There’s memes, games, and just chilling too. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) April 30, 2025

2.

It's "so-called," you moronic weekend fill-in — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 30, 2025

3.

You’re a disaster. Resign, Kegbreath. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 30, 2025

4.

Maybe you should consider these ratings are because y’all suck? — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) April 30, 2025

5.

Yeah you get negative coverage when you spend 100 days constantly fucking up https://t.co/T0VKgZaXFU — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) April 30, 2025

6.

When you’re running a 100% completely incompetent administration, and your approval ratings are worse than any president in the last 80 years, of course the press is going to be negative. There’s literally nothing your administration is doing to help America succeed—just a chorus… — Agent Self FBI (@RetroAgent12) April 30, 2025

7.

I mean you divulged classified war plans on an unsecured app to your brother, wife, and personal attorney and then circumvented Pentagon security protocols to use that app on a personal computer but sure, you’re the victim here. https://t.co/wNdvJEgXif — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 30, 2025

8.

Why so much negative coverage on smallpox? Mainstream media is biased against smallpox https://t.co/LMX4xCLWHE — Paul Beer (@pauldanielbeer) April 30, 2025

9.

Yes, Pete, when you start accidentally adding random ppl to an unsecured chat group, sending out battle plans. Yes, you're going to get bad coverage. Especially when you get caught doing it again immediately. You would get good coverage if you did good things. But you're an… — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) April 30, 2025

10.

Could you text this to me via Signal? https://t.co/h3jpxJ4FbI — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 30, 2025

11.

If you don't want negative coverage then you shouldn't suck at your job. — Fuckface von Fishstick (@FfaceVonFstick) April 30, 2025

12.

You haven’t done one thing that wasn’t illegal, immoral or stupid since you were confirmed. Maybe if you spent less time breaking the law and whining, and focused on doing your fucking job then your coverage might improve. DUI hire. https://t.co/pa2n7KWlfp — davey (@jerseyh0mo) April 30, 2025

13.

The rest of the press is just supposed to lie about him then when he goes on Fox & Friends and makes up a new version of Signalgate. The persecution complex within Hegseth is strong. He’s also constantly whining. https://t.co/2OhxDa2t1s — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 30, 2025

14.

Bin Laden had 100% negative coverage in the 2000’s. Damn “mainstream” press! https://t.co/TQT40Fn6DI — GonzoApp (@GonzoApp) April 30, 2025

15.

If no one watches them like you say, then why does it matter. https://t.co/3KMZqEn8gY — KEMMI Skywalker (@KemuelStewart) April 30, 2025

Former politician Rory Stewart, who knows a thing or two about public office, had some wisdom to share with Hegseth.

I don’t know @PeteHesgeth – as a former politician I sometimes felt that when I got negative press I deserved it and that the problem was more with me than the press (but maybe you’re different?) https://t.co/LGhfWR5UiS — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) April 30, 2025

