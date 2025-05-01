US donald trump joe biden

The US economy shrank in Trump’s first quarter, so he blamed Joe Biden – 16 completely unsurprised responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 1st, 2025

For anyone who has watched Donald Trump’s regime fire over one hundred thousand federal employees, mess with benefits and support programmes, deport or detain legal workers, start a tariff war, and generally lay waste to both consumer confidence and tourism, it will be no surprise that the US economy contracted over the first quarter of 2025.

Even Fox News couldn’t spin this one.

Trump picked a move straight from his favourite playbook – blame someone else.

This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s. I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden “Overhang.” This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!

He made the same point to the White House press pack.

It’s a bit odd that this economic shrinkage is down to Biden, when – according to Trump – the first quarter of last year was already experiencing a Trump economy.

Journalist Andrew Feinberg of the US Independent pressed the President on the contradiction, and we all know how much he enjoys being held to account.

“I’m just saying that we inherited a mess, both at the borders …you could look at every single one of the people here and no matter who it is, they’re doing better and they are far superior to what took place for four years before us.

When you look at prisoners being allowed to come into our country at will, people from mental institutions, gang members, drug dealers, when you look at what they’ve done to our country, and also having to do with finance – look at what happened with inflation.”

We need a little dressing for that word salad, so here’s what Twitter had to say about the whole attempt to pass the weakened buck.

In a surprising turn, Trump supporter and Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy wasn’t buying it.

When he’s lost Fox News and Barstool Sports, can the Tate Brothers and Nigel Farage be far behind?

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia