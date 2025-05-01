The US economy shrank in Trump’s first quarter, so he blamed Joe Biden – 16 completely unsurprised responses

US donald trump joe biden

For anyone who has watched Donald Trump’s regime fire over one hundred thousand federal employees, mess with benefits and support programmes, deport or detain legal workers, start a tariff war, and generally lay waste to both consumer confidence and tourism, it will be no surprise that the US economy contracted over the first quarter of 2025.

U.S. ECONOMY SHRINKS UNDER TRUMP Just months into Trump’s return to office, the U.S. economy has already reversed course—shrinking by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025. That’s a stark contrast from the 2.4% growth rate during President Biden’s final months. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 30, 2025

Even Fox News couldn’t spin this one.

Fox Host: The new GDP number shows a drop in growth and contraction in the economy, the first we've seen in years. It's a sharp reversal from the 2.4% growth in Q4 of 2024. Q3 was 3.1%. Q2 was 3.4%. Now we're at -0.3% pic.twitter.com/dM5GD7KRcJ — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 30, 2025

Trump picked a move straight from his favourite playbook – blame someone else.

He made the same point to the White House press pack.

Donald Trump blames his negative core GDP growth on Biden. He also lies and says US GDP grew by 3%. It did not. pic.twitter.com/tmSJHPkesA — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 30, 2025

It’s a bit odd that this economic shrinkage is down to Biden, when – according to Trump – the first quarter of last year was already experiencing a Trump economy.

it was the trump stock market before,

because it was going up. now it’s the biden stock market, because it’s going down. this is not difficult to understand. pic.twitter.com/cPFOYNdsAL — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 30, 2025

Journalist Andrew Feinberg of the US Independent pressed the President on the contradiction, and we all know how much he enjoys being held to account.

“I’m just saying that we inherited a mess, both at the borders …you could look at every single one of the people here and no matter who it is, they’re doing better and they are far superior to what took place for four years before us. When you look at prisoners being allowed to come into our country at will, people from mental institutions, gang members, drug dealers, when you look at what they’ve done to our country, and also having to do with finance – look at what happened with inflation.”

We need a little dressing for that word salad, so here’s what Twitter had to say about the whole attempt to pass the weakened buck.

1.

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Donald Trump addresses his cabinet and blatantly denies reality, attempting to blame his own abysmal core GDP growth on President Biden. Everyone in that room knows he's lying. What an embarrassment.pic.twitter.com/EReCbA8GOb — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) April 30, 2025

2.

Fun fact: The GDP grew an average of 3.2% under President Biden.

The second highest of any president since LBJ and far higher than during this moron’s first term. pic.twitter.com/Xgf0PLj1Ee — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 30, 2025

3.

U.S. ECONOMY SHRINKS UNDER TRUMP Just months into Trump’s return to office, the U.S. economy has already reversed course—shrinking by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025. That’s a stark contrast from the 2.4% growth rate during President Biden’s final months. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 30, 2025

4.

Hey @realDonaldTrump you personally pissed away President Biden's booming Stock Market, because you're too stupid and stubborn to admit you haven't a clue with that hell you're doing with the economy—or healthcare, education, national security, or anything.

You're a failure. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 30, 2025

5.

BREAKING: Trump Gaslights about His Economy and GDP tanking: And millions will swallow it whole while Trump’s trade wars and slash-and-burn spending cuts drive us straight into a recession with soaring prices, classic stagflation. Count on him to pin it all on Biden, because… pic.twitter.com/RY0fL2HVFD — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 30, 2025

6.

This is the Biden stock market. Trump's was back in January of 2024. We will let you know when it's Trump's stock market again. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) April 30, 2025

7.

When President Biden left office, the Dow Jones was over 43,000. He bragged when his market manipulation made it jump 2,000 points in one day. It's now under 40,000.

This is trump's Stock Market. pic.twitter.com/PlkpVTaXw5 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 30, 2025

8.

The orange felon who has filed many bankruptcies is now predictably blaming President Biden for the U.S. economy crumbling even though Biden left a thriving healthy economy and the MAGA trade war tariffs are directly to blame. It’s always the same exhausting lying bullshit. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 30, 2025

9.

So Trump was taking credit for the booming stock market under Biden, but now he's blaming Biden for the stock market under his administration? Are you MAGAs really this stupid to believe this shit? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 30, 2025

10.

2024: This is Trump's stock market

2025: This is Biden's stock market You can't make this shít up! pic.twitter.com/TPxDq404XP — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) April 30, 2025

11.

I would say unbelievable, but it’s completely believable. According to Trump, January 2024–when Biden was in office—was Trump’s market. Meanwhile, April 2025—while Trump is in office—that’s Biden’s stock market. Some idiot is going to say this makes sense, too. https://t.co/wlhuY1Tppq — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 30, 2025

12.

Why are Americans so suprised? This is right out of Trump's Presidental Handbook. He was used it during his 2016 administration. Follow the steps: 1. Blame Previous President 2. Blame media 3. Blame Democrats 4. Blame Poor people 5. Blame People Of Color… — Elissa (@WissyZB) April 30, 2025

13.

Actually, you fascist fuckstick — Biden’s stock market was booming.

This shitshow is all yours. pic.twitter.com/MzjsHgGAWa — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 30, 2025

14.

Headline: Trump shits pants, blames Biden pic.twitter.com/BBZLodsNTv — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 30, 2025

15.

100 days in. Still Biden’s fault. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/fBH54UjehF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 30, 2025

16.

In a surprising turn, Trump supporter and Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy wasn’t buying it.

What’s that old expression? Don’t piss down my back and tell me it’s raining? Well that applies here. The stock market is a direct reflection of Trumps 1st 100 days in office. Doesn’t mean it won’t get better and that we don’t need to be patient, but this is his market not Bidens pic.twitter.com/GVDCyL8NKH — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 30, 2025

When he’s lost Fox News and Barstool Sports, can the Tate Brothers and Nigel Farage be far behind?

