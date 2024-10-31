US donald trump us election

Watch Donald Trump nearly do himself a mischief getting into a garbage truck ‘to own the Libs’

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 31st, 2024

They say that a week is a long time in politics, but so is four days.

That was the turnaround from a comedian making racist jokes calling Puerto Rico garbage at a Donald Trump rally in Madison Square Garden to Trump dressing up as a bin man, complete with truck, to draw attention to Joe Biden apparently referring to Trump supporters as garbage.

Here’s a quick run-through of that timeline. It contains racially offensive comments.

This is Tony Hinchcliffe telling the joke that caused the trouble.

Donald Trump denied it was anything to do with him and claimed he wouldn’t have been vetted.

Here’s Joe Biden’s reaction, after many Puerto Ricans denounced Trump for allowing the comments to go unchecked.

He later clarified that he was referring to Hinchcliffe alone.

The White House transcript backs that up, when you look at both the apostrophe in supporter’s, and the lines immediately folowing that word, which makes it clear he’s talking about one specific person.

But that doesn’t mean that the President’s ambiguous comment hasn’t handed the Trump campaign a whole new line of attack.

Trump then took things even further with a little cosplay – as a garbage man. You can write your own jokes there, obviously.

Captain Co-ordination then carried on the theme at his rally in Wisconsin.

The stunt may not have been the great idea his team must have thought it was.

