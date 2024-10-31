Watch Donald Trump nearly do himself a mischief getting into a garbage truck ‘to own the Libs’

US donald trump us election

They say that a week is a long time in politics, but so is four days.

That was the turnaround from a comedian making racist jokes calling Puerto Rico garbage at a Donald Trump rally in Madison Square Garden to Trump dressing up as a bin man, complete with truck, to draw attention to Joe Biden apparently referring to Trump supporters as garbage.

Here’s a quick run-through of that timeline. It contains racially offensive comments.

This is Tony Hinchcliffe telling the joke that caused the trouble.

Tony Hinchcliffe, who is one of the speakers at Donald Trump’s rally at MSG, felt the need to hurl a racist insult at the people of Puerto Rico: “there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.” As a Puerto… pic.twitter.com/WJNQmw0lDt — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 27, 2024

Donald Trump denied it was anything to do with him and claimed he wouldn’t have been vetted.

Trump: "I have no idea who he is…never heard of him, don't want to hear of him…You throw comedians in, you don't vet them and go crazy…What they've done is take somebody who has nothing to do with us…and they try to make a big deal…I can't imagine it's a big deal." pic.twitter.com/DB8rIneLY4 — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 30, 2024

Here’s Joe Biden’s reaction, after many Puerto Ricans denounced Trump for allowing the comments to go unchecked.

He later clarified that he was referring to Hinchcliffe alone.

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

The White House transcript backs that up, when you look at both the apostrophe in supporter’s, and the lines immediately folowing that word, which makes it clear he’s talking about one specific person.

The full Biden quote from the Zoom tonight, which is being taken out of context: pic.twitter.com/fHT9PvVjiO — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 30, 2024

But that doesn’t mean that the President’s ambiguous comment hasn’t handed the Trump campaign a whole new line of attack.

Brett Favre is whining about President Biden's "garbage" comment at Donald Trump's Green Bay, Wisconsin rally. Actually, Brett, YOU ARE GARBAGE. You stole welfare money. Sit all the way down. pic.twitter.com/iGRjKpv11X — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 30, 2024

Trump then took things even further with a little cosplay – as a garbage man. You can write your own jokes there, obviously.

As Americans are outraged by someone at his rally who compared Puerto Rico to garbage, Trump thought it would be cute to take questions from a gigantic garbage truck pic.twitter.com/pjMYRO2vqA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024

Captain Co-ordination then carried on the theme at his rally in Wisconsin.

Trump does the double jerk to the Village People while cosplaying as a garbage man pic.twitter.com/ON46WHgRMr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2024

The stunt may not have been the great idea his team must have thought it was.

1.

Hm, interesting choice to place the garbage in the front of the truck.pic.twitter.com/CdQzp4fycZ — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 30, 2024

2.

I’m sorry, everyone else saw him straight up miss the door handle and nearly fall over, right? pic.twitter.com/Au2mmulLcD — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 30, 2024

3.

i recommend not wearing vests in the same color as your face pic.twitter.com/TKry5FZD90 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 31, 2024

4.

Hannity: Take a look at that. This may go down as an iconic epic moment *shows clip of Trump almost falling on the ground* pic.twitter.com/VCxPZ0CEOT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2024

5.

This is such a fitting way for Trump to go out. Missing a door handle three times as he boards a garbage truck with his name on it. pic.twitter.com/7ksWGtHm3M — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 30, 2024

6.

He missed the fucking door handle — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 30, 2024

7.

trump, shortly before calling kamala harris unwell, nearly busted his ass while trying to get in a garbage truck. the stable genius is stable geniusing again pic.twitter.com/OIbolNeJia — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) October 30, 2024

8.

Trump Supporters: “Yeah fuck immigrants, gay and trans people aren’t real, Black people are lazy and dangerous…we need Trump to make them all go away and make America great again.” Biden: “Trump’s supporters are garbage.” Trump Supporters: pic.twitter.com/dpS5hq15wF — Austin Null (@AustinNull) October 30, 2024

9.

Not sure these are the headlines they were hoping for today pic.twitter.com/qS1Yhnicy5 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 31, 2024

10.

Left: Presidential candidate Michael Dukakis in 1988, riding a tank. Right: Presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2024, struggling to enter a garbage truck. What went wrong? pic.twitter.com/udn0eCJWb8 — Franklin (@franklinisbored) October 31, 2024

11.