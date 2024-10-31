Jeremy Clarkson trolled Rachel Reeves and this A++ comeback hit the rest out of the park

Celebrity budget comebacks Jeremy Clarkson

It was a Budget day for this history books, not only Labour’s first budget for 15 years but the first time in history that it has been delivered by a female chancellor of the exchequer. That didn’t take long.

And like every budget, it wasn’t to everyone’s tastes, and for the purposes of this post at least, it wasn’t to the taste of Jeremy Clarkson, who said this about it on Twitter.

Farmers. I know that you have been shafted today. But please don’t despair. Just look after yourselves for five short years and this shower will be gone. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) October 30, 2024

The former Top Gear (and now former Grand Tour) presenter bought a farm a while back, you’ll remember, and the series about it is now the biggest thing he does.

Rachel Reeves. I literally daren’t comment. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) October 30, 2024

And it prompted no shortage of totally on-point responses …

‘Clarkson, 64, who bought the 312-acre farm in 2012 for £4.25million, said that he chose to do so because he would not be required pay death duties on the land’. Hmmmmm. https://t.co/2oWCikxUS7 — Matt Holland (@HollandPie) October 30, 2024

Just wait until those poor farmers hear about Brexit — terry christian (@terrychristian) October 31, 2024

What? You’re pissed because at the moment there’s no Inheritance Tax on farms but there soon will be? Get real https://t.co/gQWgL7ZtnT — Sir Guy of Guisborne (@SirGuyGuisborne) October 30, 2024

Shafted … “Farmers” like you who thought they could avoid tax by buying land? — Sir 2Tone (with a dash of Wolfie) (@2Tone4Real) October 30, 2024

You couldn’t find Norwich on a map of Norwich you donut — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) October 30, 2024

Those EU subsides would be bloody useful right now — Jack Jenkins (@JackJ_1878) October 30, 2024

… but the comeback which said it best was surely this.

If it's a shit budget for Clarkson, it must mean it's a half decent budget for working class people https://t.co/mcbr04N9PP — Luke (@lukeyboy1865) October 30, 2024

And this, very much this.

Economics is one of many subjects of which I am largely ignorant, but my hunch is that any budget which pisses off Jeremy Clarkson is probably alright by me. https://t.co/fzIzBTKHns — Giltbrook Pie (@giltbrookpie) October 30, 2024

Amen to that.

Wow that's some statement from Clarkson.

The man who earns mega bucks, calling out a budget that targets the rich.

Never liked him, like him even less now. — Tolkienista 37 (@Tolkienista3) October 30, 2024

Never seen Rishi so angry. Country has been fucked for years and yet he decides to get animated when capital gains tax goes up — Luke (@lukeyboy1865) October 30, 2024

Not everyone appreciated it, obviously.

Well done. You’ve just told the world you don’t understand the issue raised. — David Todd (@ToddToddysir) October 30, 2024

And we especially liked this reply by the original poster, @lukeyboy1865.

I hope it doesn't make news at ten — Luke (@lukeyboy1865) October 30, 2024

Did anyone watch it to confirm?

