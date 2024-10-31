Celebrity budget comebacks Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson trolled Rachel Reeves and this A++ comeback hit the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated October 31st, 2024

It was a Budget day for this history books, not only Labour’s first budget for 15 years but the first time in history that it has been delivered by a female chancellor of the exchequer. That didn’t take long.

And like every budget, it wasn’t to everyone’s tastes, and for the purposes of this post at least, it wasn’t to the taste of Jeremy Clarkson, who said this about it on Twitter.

The former Top Gear (and now former Grand Tour) presenter bought a farm a while back, you’ll remember, and the series about it is now the biggest thing he does.

And it prompted no shortage of totally on-point responses …

… but the comeback which said it best was surely this.

And this, very much this.

Amen to that.

Not everyone appreciated it, obviously.

And we especially liked this reply by the original poster, @lukeyboy1865.

Did anyone watch it to confirm?

Source @lukeyboy1865 @JeremyClarkson