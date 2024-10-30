Politics budget Rachel reeves Rishi Sunak

If you only watch 17 seconds of the Budget then make it Rachel Reeves’ epic takedown of Rishi Sunak

John Plunkett. Updated October 30th, 2024

Lots of serious analysis and thinking to be done about Rachel Reeves’ budget, the first to be delivered by a female Chancellor and the first Labour budget for 15 years.

This, though, isn’t the place for that.

We’re here because of this particular 17 seconds which is surely guaranteed to make your day better. Unless you’re Rishi Sunak, obviously, and we’re probably not sticking our neck out to assume you’re not.

Bravo, Rachel Reeves.

And if you wonder what Sunak made of all that …

READ MORE

This mum worried about the impact of Rachel Reeves’ budget is surely the least relatable thing you’ll read this week

Source @holte