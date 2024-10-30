Politics budget Rachel reeves Rishi Sunak
If you only watch 17 seconds of the Budget then make it Rachel Reeves’ epic takedown of Rishi Sunak
Lots of serious analysis and thinking to be done about Rachel Reeves’ budget, the first to be delivered by a female Chancellor and the first Labour budget for 15 years.
This, though, isn’t the place for that.
We’re here because of this particular 17 seconds which is surely guaranteed to make your day better. Unless you’re Rishi Sunak, obviously, and we’re probably not sticking our neck out to assume you’re not.
The moment Rachel Reeves announces a 50% hike in passenger duty for private planes
Looking directly at Rishi Sunak as she states this is equivalent to £450 on a flight to say “California”
Sunak looks away#Budget2024#PMQs pic.twitter.com/h4CRDTjRFH
— Clifford (@holte) October 30, 2024
Bravo, Rachel Reeves.
Personally enjoying watching Rachel Reeves roasting the fuck out of Sunak’s private jet and helicopter use.#Budget2024
— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 30, 2024
Outrageous. People work bloody hard for their private jets… https://t.co/8iSYzdNVmG
— James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) October 30, 2024
when ur private jet gets taxed, posh school gets taxed and your non dom status is gone #Budget pic.twitter.com/w7HtceIWa1
— James️ (@jamesbrinning) October 30, 2024
Thinking of the private jet community at this difficult time
— Ed Cumming (@edcumming) October 30, 2024
This DIVA https://t.co/wLMHPQNFg5
— Lily (@LilyOrgill) October 30, 2024
Tears today for all the millionaires with non Dom status who send their kids to private school and fly around on private jets. Bless. #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/wQwUKme6PV
— Kirsty (@CampaignChorus) October 30, 2024
And if you wonder what Sunak made of all that …
BREAKING: Obscenely wealthy man left raging after learning he’ll have to pay more for private air travel…#Budget2024 #Budget24 #UKBudget #Budget#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/XuaieFphh6
— Mark (@mrkphllps1) October 30, 2024
