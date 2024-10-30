If you only watch 17 seconds of the Budget then make it Rachel Reeves’ epic takedown of Rishi Sunak

Politics budget Rachel reeves Rishi Sunak

Lots of serious analysis and thinking to be done about Rachel Reeves’ budget, the first to be delivered by a female Chancellor and the first Labour budget for 15 years.

This, though, isn’t the place for that.

We’re here because of this particular 17 seconds which is surely guaranteed to make your day better. Unless you’re Rishi Sunak, obviously, and we’re probably not sticking our neck out to assume you’re not.

The moment Rachel Reeves announces a 50% hike in passenger duty for private planes Looking directly at Rishi Sunak as she states this is equivalent to £450 on a flight to say “California” Sunak looks away#Budget2024#PMQs pic.twitter.com/h4CRDTjRFH — Clifford (@holte) October 30, 2024

Bravo, Rachel Reeves.

Personally enjoying watching Rachel Reeves roasting the fuck out of Sunak’s private jet and helicopter use.#Budget2024 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 30, 2024

Outrageous. People work bloody hard for their private jets… https://t.co/8iSYzdNVmG — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) October 30, 2024

when ur private jet gets taxed, posh school gets taxed and your non dom status is gone #Budget pic.twitter.com/w7HtceIWa1 — James️‍ (@jamesbrinning) October 30, 2024

Thinking of the private jet community at this difficult time — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) October 30, 2024

Tears today for all the millionaires with non Dom status who send their kids to private school and fly around on private jets. Bless. #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/wQwUKme6PV — Kirsty (@CampaignChorus) October 30, 2024

And if you wonder what Sunak made of all that …

