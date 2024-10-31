Twitter halloween jokes

27 weird and wonderful jokes to get us all into the Halloween spirit

Poke Staff. Updated October 31st, 2024

Despite the Christmas products and decorations in most of the shops, it’s Halloween. If you haven’t bought some suitably cheap sweets by now – tough luck! You’re going to have to fork out for the expensive stuff.

Whether you’re planning to take a gang of kids to knock on neighbours’ doors, thinking of turning off the lights and hiding until it’s all over, or dressing up and going out partying, you can get yourself into the right spirit by reading these Halloween-themed jokes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2