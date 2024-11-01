23 funniest and most brutal times Armando Iannucci owned Elon Musk on Twitter

Celebrity Armando iannucci elon musk takedowns

One of the highlights – no, seriously, there are still highlights – of Twitter are those occasions when the great Armando Iannucci takes time out from his busy day to own Elon Musk.

Musk now owns Twitter, of course, and appears to have been using it in any and every way possible to save his skin and get Donald Trump elected.

Iannucci, the man behind everything from The Day Today to the new stage adaptation of Dr Strangelove, has been doing his bit to bring Musk back down to earth, and very grateful for it we are too.

And these 23 are surely the times he did it best.

1.

I really think you’re the last person qualified to speak about neutrality. https://t.co/Yrfk8pZg4Q — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 26, 2024

2.

No you’re not. You’re an app. But not a news app. Some people post their news on you, while others post unverified and compacted bullshit. It’s like calling a running sewer the number one source of premium content in the city. https://t.co/sjLbIZ2kLZ — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 18, 2024

3.

Have you looked at your profile pic? https://t.co/05pBG7j0ym — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 10, 2024

4.

No, not Elon. In the U.K. they’re not going round ‘finding people who’ve said something they disagree with and putting them in a f—king cage.’ Some people are being charged for inciting racial hatred and for organising acts of violence. It’s very specific, and it’s the law in… https://t.co/RzNNoPKjlO — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 9, 2024

5.

What gives you the damn cheek to think it falls to you encourage the replacement of a freely and democratically elected government in the UK? https://t.co/xfmwdpUwBJ — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 12, 2024

6.

Agreed, truth shouldn’t be suppressed. Which is why it’s best not to dump it in a landfill site, pour over it a slurry of half-truths, misinformation, insults, blatant lies, random speculation and conspiracy, and then above that stinking mess type the word ‘True.’ https://t.co/lB0mjxLEhP — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 11, 2024

7.

I think you’re confusing an amalgamated mess of assertions with facts. A platform that prioritises ‘2+2=5’ over ‘2+2=4’ because it gets more clicks, is not a reliable source of truth. https://t.co/V6qye6nFEC — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 30, 2024

8.

Again, the inability to withstand criticism of any kind, the urge to dismiss opponents as inadequate people unworthy of his attention and therefore legitimate targets for insult and attack. A true Snowflake. https://t.co/YbfIuAbQcO — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 14, 2024

9.

You have no idea what our wonderful country is really like and are, like the planet Mars, both toxic and empty. https://t.co/4MH6KM72bi — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 6, 2024

10.

11.

Normally I’d say ‘Don’t give up the day job, Elon’ but in many ways this IS your day job, so… https://t.co/lAEcN5U5eq — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 16, 2024

12.