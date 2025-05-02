US donald trump

People think there’s something cult-like about these Christian leaders praying and singing over Trump – not a typo

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 2nd, 2025

Thursday was the National Day of Prayer in the US, where Donald Trump held an event at the White House to celebrate the day and to sign an executive order ‘Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty’, creating the Religious Liberty Commission.

He took time out of his busy schedule of pretending the economy is fine to question the constitutional principle of the separation of Church and State.

The signing of the executive order was marked by Trump’s tame ‘Christians’, led by the head of his White House Faith Office, Paula White, singing Amazing Grace and praying over their leader.

It’s a scene that’s happened a few times, but people still struggle with the chasm between Trump’s behaviour and how his religious cult view him. These comments sum it up.

Many people may prefer this less safe for work music.

There might be some guidance on this sort of behaviour in Donald Trump’s favourite book.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab