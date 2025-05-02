People think there’s something cult-like about these Christian leaders praying and singing over Trump – not a typo

US donald trump

Thursday was the National Day of Prayer in the US, where Donald Trump held an event at the White House to celebrate the day and to sign an executive order ‘Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty’, creating the Religious Liberty Commission.

He took time out of his busy schedule of pretending the economy is fine to question the constitutional principle of the separation of Church and State.

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, at the National Day of Prayer event, Trump brings up faith advisers and the separation of church and state, saying "let's forget about that for one time." That's how it starts, eroding Constitutional ideals, one at a time. pic.twitter.com/digYDyFMFW — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) May 1, 2025

The signing of the executive order was marked by Trump’s tame ‘Christians’, led by the head of his White House Faith Office, Paula White, singing Amazing Grace and praying over their leader.

holy shit — they ARE NOT beating the cult allegations pic.twitter.com/Uws2kJrU7A — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2025

It’s a scene that’s happened a few times, but people still struggle with the chasm between Trump’s behaviour and how his religious cult view him. These comments sum it up.

This is far dumber and crazier than the time those BLM protesters knelt in front of random Black people. And yet people in the Cult just swallow this shit up. https://t.co/BhoNzL3fxc — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) May 1, 2025

Terrifying. Could almost be Tehran (with slightly different fashion sense) — Lord Nelson (@LordN33lson) May 1, 2025

Might as well break out the golden calf while you’re at it — ROCK & RANT (@RockandRant) May 1, 2025

That has to be the absolute worst rendition of that song… and the most ironic, given their politics. — HerreMörker (@HerreMorker) May 1, 2025

As a Christian, all I can say is I am so tired of the witness of Christ being dragged into this heresy. This is idolatry and performance artistry, and true believers everywhere need to call it out for what it is. https://t.co/OtoikfXyFX — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) May 1, 2025

Can we just be normal for one day? https://t.co/jSdnpVuYYV — branden (@brandenduarte) May 1, 2025

Yeah, it's a cult…

I'm really surprised no one came up to him and asked to be healed… https://t.co/paSTcnNohy — Will Cutlip (@WillECutlip) May 1, 2025

We are going backwards as humans. https://t.co/vJsQn1hSBr — MightyFurtado (@MightyFurtado) May 1, 2025

I thought new Handmaid's Tale episodes dropped on Tuesdays? https://t.co/8oykrXAfre — jessica ️ (@two_plus_twins) May 1, 2025

Freedom of religion does not mean governance by religion. — Gary Wentworth (@Cluster_6) May 1, 2025

Praying for the US economy — Grant Stuart (@grantstuartuk) May 1, 2025

What the fuck is wrong with these people? https://t.co/IV0P62RlFd — Planet Belfast (@Planet_Belfast) May 1, 2025

After finding out Trump financially ruined the US, his MAGA cult got together to pray on it. pic.twitter.com/lk6XtezsUQ — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) May 1, 2025

Many people may prefer this less safe for work music.

There might be some guidance on this sort of behaviour in Donald Trump’s favourite book.

And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. – Matthew 6:5 — Win the Era (@WinEraPolitics) May 1, 2025

