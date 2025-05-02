Robert F Kennedy Jr said the MMR vaccine contained ‘aborted foetus debris’ and was schooled into the next millennium

US anti-vaxxers RFK Jr.

In Donald Trump’s cabinet of zero talents, health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr is surely the zero-ist of them all.

And we regret to say that RFK Jr’s been at it again – he’s really been at it again – after taking his vaccine conspiracy theories to whole new levels by suggesting the MRR vaccine contains ‘aborted foetus debris’.

No, that’s not a phrase we thought we’d be reading either.

RFK Jr on measles: “The MMR vaccine contains a lot of aborted fetus debris.” pic.twitter.com/wq7S3xssl7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up schooled into the next millennium.

1.

A total bald-faced lie. There is NO fetal tissue in the MMR vaccine.

Period. This man is unfit to lead HHS. https://t.co/JZJQvmyM2e — Alastair McAlpine, MD (@AlastairMcA30) May 1, 2025

2.

The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine does not contain aborted fetus debris. This is a common misconception. The vaccine is made using weakened (attenuated) viruses grown in cell cultures. Specifically, the rubella component of the MMR vaccine was developed using cell lines… — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 1, 2025

3.

This degenerate, demented demagogue is destroying public health in the country, under the auspices of Trump, another crackpot. And this may well turn out to be what threatens the lives of more people than any of the other crazy, evil shit they are doing. https://t.co/9Y2cBJlhCp — Richard Yeselson (@yeselson) May 1, 2025

4.

This guy has debris in his throat — chano (@chanodesigns) May 1, 2025

5.

RFK Jr’s science is straight from a conspiracy subreddit. There’s no “fetus debris” in the MMR vaccine, just decades of discredited junk science and a desperate need for relevance. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 1, 2025

6.