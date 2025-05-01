Attorney general Pam Bondi just claimed Trump saved 258 million American lives and even JD Vance looked embarrassed – 14 killer takedowns

US donald trump JD Vance pam bondi

In Donald Trump’s truly remarkable governing coalition of no talents, the attorney general Pam Bondi is definitely one of them.

Prior to being appointed Bondi had insisted the justice department would remain independent, a pledge that has become more jaw-dropping with each passing day.

And this moment from Trump’s latest love-in of a Cabinet meeting might just take the biscuit, Bondi’s proud claim that the seizure of more than 22 million fentanyl pills had just saved millions of American lives.

How many American lives, precisely? This many.

“Are you ready for this, media?” — Bondi turns to the press and credits Trump for saving “258 million lives” pic.twitter.com/L3XbZySl9h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2025

Way to go, PB! Take that, fake news!

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

Yesterday Pam Bondi claimed Trump saved 119 million lives. Today she has upped it to 258 million as she yells at the press for not wanting to accept it. Seriously, we are in deep trouble. You really can’t be on the fence anymore about what we’re seeing. pic.twitter.com/HR5pb0ULWe — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 30, 2025

:: squints :: So, the population of the U.S. is ~340 million people. Not an expert, but Bondi’s claim here (the origin of which I do not know), apparently presupposes that roughly 75% of the country was…about to die from Fentanyl poisoning until Trump came into office? https://t.co/dr1EuRpxLN — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) April 30, 2025

watch JD Vance’s eyes when she says “258 million lives” https://t.co/rSZilBBjcG — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) April 30, 2025

@AGPamBondi There are only 340 million people in the United States. Are you saying that without Don Trump, only 90 million of us would be alive today? Do you know we can hear you? pic.twitter.com/PJfN7ojDaj — colleen (@waysandmeans71) April 30, 2025

Can someone tell me if I was one of the saved lives? How do I know? — Mr. Citywide (@MrCitywide215) April 30, 2025

