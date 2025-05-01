US donald trump JD Vance pam bondi

Attorney general Pam Bondi just claimed Trump saved 258 million American lives and even JD Vance looked embarrassed – 14 killer takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated May 1st, 2025

In Donald Trump’s truly remarkable governing coalition of no talents, the attorney general Pam Bondi is definitely one of them.

Prior to being appointed Bondi had insisted the justice department would remain independent, a pledge that has become more jaw-dropping with each passing day.

And this moment from Trump’s latest love-in of a Cabinet meeting might just take the biscuit, Bondi’s proud claim that the seizure of more than 22 million fentanyl pills had just saved millions of American lives.

How many American lives, precisely? This many.

Way to go, PB! Take that, fake news!

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

