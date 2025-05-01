US donald trump Terry Moran

The wonderful moment Donald Trump was asked about the Declaration of Independence really does tell you all you need to know

John Plunkett. Updated May 1st, 2025

Possibly lost in all the other extraordinary moments from Donald Trump’s ‘100 days’ interview with ABC News Terry Moran was this exchange in the White House when the president showed off the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office.

Moran quite reasonably asked the president what the 249-year-old document means to him, and Trump’s answer – such as it was – was already hilarious, but the look on Moran’s face made it even better.

So close, and yet so far Mr President!

Here’s what the Daily Show had to say about it.

And just a few of the many responses it prompted.

And if you fancy watching that Daily Show bit in full (it really is worth it) …

