The wonderful moment Donald Trump was asked about the Declaration of Independence really does tell you all you need to know

US donald trump Terry Moran

Possibly lost in all the other extraordinary moments from Donald Trump’s ‘100 days’ interview with ABC News Terry Moran was this exchange in the White House when the president showed off the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office.

Moran quite reasonably asked the president what the 249-year-old document means to him, and Trump’s answer – such as it was – was already hilarious, but the look on Moran’s face made it even better.

Watch: A declaration of unity, love and respect.

Trump hasn’t read the US Declaration of Independence and he doesn’t understand what was explained to him in grade school. The founding document of the USA is a list of 27 grievances and an eloquent fuck off to King George III and… pic.twitter.com/vSX9Jxdq9x — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) May 1, 2025

So close, and yet so far Mr President!

Here’s what the Daily Show had to say about it.

And just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United states. — Susan Carroll (@susan_chilton) May 1, 2025

That look he’s giving him is priceless — Laquita Campbell (@lqrcampbell) May 1, 2025

Trump sounds like he’s presenting a book report to a special ed. class he ambushed — Yule (@YuleKnow) May 1, 2025

I am fucking crying — Dr. Dontbadpsht (@brob88888) May 1, 2025

And if you fancy watching that Daily Show bit in full (it really is worth it) …

The takeaway from Trump’s ABC News interview? Don’t trust the truth, trust HIS truth pic.twitter.com/mozknOL8dT — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 1, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump was interviewed by an actual grown-up with facts and his utterly bewildered response is both the grimmest and funniest thing you’ll watch this week

Source