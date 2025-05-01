Donald Trump was called out on just one aspect of his never-ending BS and it was simply magnificent

US donald trump

You might already have seen today that the US economy tanked in the first quarter of the year and Donald Trump predictably blamed Joe Biden.

It fits into Trump’s well worn – and indeed painfully familiar – pattern of never-ending BS, and it was something that rewriter Andrew Feinberg, White House correspondent for the Independent, was keen to explore.

And it was simply magnificent (sound up!).

Bravo that man.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

