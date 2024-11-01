Hugh Grant reading out classic horror movie lines in the style of a romcom is today’s funniest thing

Celebrity Hugh Grant

Just when we thought we couldn’t like Hugh Grant any more than we already do, along comes this.

Grant, you might know, has made an unexpected detour into horror movies with his latest release, Heretic, and its as with this in mind that Jimmy Kimmel asked him to do this.

The star was asked to read out classic horror movie lines, first in the way that they were intended, and then as a romantic comedy. And it’s just fabulous.

i am NEVER hearing anyone out when they say hugh grant is a bad actor pic.twitter.com/NapZGv5PCG — alan b. (@inceptstellar) October 31, 2024

Is there an Academy Award for this sort of thing?

Oh this is wonderful.

Enjoy. https://t.co/8rPVahMP1U — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 31, 2024

This just made me so very very happy…❤️‍ — timmyspinkwig (@TimmysWig) October 31, 2024

See, the beauty of his performance in HERETIC is that he’s doing all his lines in that movie with the rom-com voice. https://t.co/9wxF92Riqu — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) November 1, 2024

His first “Hello Clarice” made me feel things — Kwerty (@Kwertyundrscore) October 31, 2024

Hugh Grant reads famous horror lines as both horror and rom-com. I want the SILENCE OF THE LAMBS rom-com now. https://t.co/JUghkPcFcd — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) October 31, 2024

Source @hardyfilm H/T @inceptstellar