Hugh Grant reading out classic horror movie lines in the style of a romcom is today’s funniest thing

John Plunkett. Updated November 1st, 2024

Just when we thought we couldn’t like Hugh Grant any more than we already do, along comes this.

Grant, you might know, has made an unexpected detour into horror movies with his latest release, Heretic, and its as with this in mind that Jimmy Kimmel asked him to do this.

The star was asked to read out classic horror movie lines, first in the way that they were intended, and then as a romantic comedy. And it’s just fabulous.

Is there an Academy Award for this sort of thing?

Source @hardyfilm H/T @inceptstellar