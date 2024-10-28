Celebrity Hugh Grant showbiz

Hugh Grant’s not been taking this acting stuff seriously again and his status as the funniest Brit in America is confirmed

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2024

We’ve had ‘romantic comedy Hugh Grant’ and we’ve had ‘a bit more serious Hugh Grant’ and now we’ve got ‘horror Hugh Grant’ in new big screen frightfest, Heretic.

But the Hugh Grant we love above all others is ‘not taking acting or indeed any of this showbiz nonsense remotely seriously Hugh Grant’ (remember the Oscars red carpet?) and he’s been at it again at this Heretic premiere.

The great man was asked about the perils of playing such a terrifying role, and if he ever took the role back home with him. And his answer had Twitter laughing in the aisles.

National treasure!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for him.

Source @inceptstellar