Hugh Grant’s not been taking this acting stuff seriously again and his status as the funniest Brit in America is confirmed

We’ve had ‘romantic comedy Hugh Grant’ and we’ve had ‘a bit more serious Hugh Grant’ and now we’ve got ‘horror Hugh Grant’ in new big screen frightfest, Heretic.

But the Hugh Grant we love above all others is ‘not taking acting or indeed any of this showbiz nonsense remotely seriously Hugh Grant’ (remember the Oscars red carpet?) and he’s been at it again at this Heretic premiere.

The great man was asked about the perils of playing such a terrifying role, and if he ever took the role back home with him. And his answer had Twitter laughing in the aisles.

the most unserious man ever pic.twitter.com/OVF4LOnC1X — alan b. (@inceptstellar) October 26, 2024

National treasure!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for him.

1.

a man who understands that truly there is no more embarrassing a career than being a famous actor, and behaves accordingly ❤️ https://t.co/qr4e4IuoFC — Tilly Steele (@tillysteele) October 27, 2024

2.

The skill to say this with 0% of a grin or eyebrow raise or anything is potentially unmatched. I feel like even Nathan Fielder would hesitate ever so slightly saying this — Eden Coats (@EdenRose267983) October 27, 2024

3.

Late era Hugh Grant truly is a joy https://t.co/GVEKxZpHQc — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 27, 2024

4.

I need to Queen out with him and Harrison ford soooo bad — steven spielberg oomf.4077 (@ColdplayFucks) October 26, 2024

5.

i respect that hugh grant very openly hates every aspect of his job that isnt the acting part https://t.co/KqTlYUvQ4P — eCioise Hawking (@CioDav) October 27, 2024

6.

It's the right answer to that dumb question — sof | agathario season | free (@levillaneve) October 27, 2024

7.

I love him. https://t.co/PwiPIwngpf — Maureen Van Zandt (@MVZaGoGo) October 27, 2024

8.

