Film director Christopher Nolan said he’s never used emails or a smart phone and got buried in an A-bomb of Reply Alls

Entertainment christopher nolan email smart phones

Mega famous and talented movie director Christopher Nolan went on 60 Minutes to discuss his craft and promote his upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey.

But perhaps the most note-worthy item to come out of the interview was the fact that Nolan claims he’s never sent an email or owned a smart phone.

He even casually sips a cup of tea at the end of the clip to hammer home how much better he is than the rest of us (or maybe that’s just our inferiority complex talking).

Here’s the clip.

Christopher Nolan admits he’s never used email or owned a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/wHC3AZKTGT — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 20, 2026

While Nolan’s pure style of living and communication is admirable, it did inspire a ton of hilarious clap backs on Twitter. Here are a few of the best.

1.

Christopher Nolan getting an email pic.twitter.com/tcBGyrZgap — Wyld Syntax (@wyldsyntax) May 20, 2026

2.

Rich people be like I don’t have a smartphone. I have a full-time secretary (she has four smartphones). https://t.co/lVHwNlRRtJ — akhivae (@akhivae) May 21, 2026

3.

Since I know he won’t see this, I went to the bathroom in a restaurant as Christopher Nolan was coming out and it smelled worse than anything I’ve ever smelled in my life. It wasn’t even a poop smell. It was like he was making compost in there. It was unreal. https://t.co/5McGjKvQob — octopus/caveman (@octopuscaveman) May 21, 2026

4.

The moment he said “I get printed emails handed to me”. It’s not that he doesn’t use a smartphone or email. It’s that he gets his staff to do it for him. This is simply luxury delegation. https://t.co/9JGYnCuGge — Disparu (@disparutoo) May 21, 2026

5.

Next time Christopher Nolan says shit like this, I would like the follow-up questions to be: “What about your assistant?” and “What privilege allows you to maintain a high profile career in 2026 without email?” and “Do you expect your employees to be reachable at all times?” https://t.co/wkG0Cue8L4 — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) May 21, 2026

6.

there is like a 0% chance this is actually true https://t.co/cGzePii2Js — beanmouth strikes again (@piperocktheory) May 20, 2026

7.

I’d be curious to know if his wife (who produces his films) could say the same lol https://t.co/G7MQlvPBpK — Brittany Luse (@bmluse) May 21, 2026

8.