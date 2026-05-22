Entertainment christopher nolan email smart phones

Film director Christopher Nolan said he’s never used emails or a smart phone and got buried in an A-bomb of Reply Alls

Saul Hutson. Updated May 22nd, 2026

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Mega famous and talented movie director Christopher Nolan went on 60 Minutes to discuss his craft and promote his upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey.

But perhaps the most note-worthy item to come out of the interview was the fact that Nolan claims he’s never sent an email or owned a smart phone.

He even casually sips a cup of tea at the end of the clip to hammer home how much better he is than the rest of us (or maybe that’s just our inferiority complex talking).

Here’s the clip.

While Nolan’s pure style of living and communication is admirable, it did inspire a ton of hilarious clap backs on Twitter. Here are a few of the best.

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