This Maga Senator asked why Cuba is corrupt accidentally described the Trump Administration instead and it was simply glorious

Politics cuba senator john kennedy

Magas never stop pushing their stupidity. It’s bad enough when the American people have to suffer the consequences, but they won’t stop harassing the rest of the world and it’s getting annoying.

On the heels of disastrous and completely ineffective invasions of Venezuela and Iran, Donald Trump and his sheep now appear to want to attack Cuba.

Here is US Senator John Kennedy explaining why Cuba needs to be stopped and the US is the place to stop it.

Senator Kennedy on Cuba: They are just incompetent. All they know how to do is oppress people. They take all their money and they give it to the military and the police and themselves, and to hell with the good people. pic.twitter.com/7gfeWPeNVo — Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2026

Kennedy might need an ice pack for his forehead after walking so hard into that self-own.

And Twitter might need more servers to contain the sarcasm that filled up the replies to this incredibly rich exchange.

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Oh ya for sure dude imagine a country like that https://t.co/3xvPxVlt4b — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) May 20, 2026

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Sounds like a nightmare. I mean can you imagine — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 20, 2026

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Is he talking about here or Cuba? — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 20, 2026

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Once again, idiot US “official” accusing another nation of doing precisely what the US does. Remember Hegseth criticizing Iran for prioritizing military spending over the well-being of its citizens? — rascal007 (@rascal007x) May 20, 2026

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Literally the last country on earth that has any business criticizing other countries for spending its citizens’ money on the military. Absolute dead last. https://t.co/uADPvkz819 — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) May 20, 2026

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