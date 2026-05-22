Politics cuba senator john kennedy

This Maga Senator asked why Cuba is corrupt accidentally described the Trump Administration instead and it was simply glorious

Saul Hutson. Updated May 22nd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Magas never stop pushing their stupidity. It’s bad enough when the American people have to suffer the consequences, but they won’t stop harassing the rest of the world and it’s getting annoying.

On the heels of disastrous and completely ineffective invasions of Venezuela and Iran, Donald Trump and his sheep now appear to want to attack Cuba.

Here is US Senator John Kennedy explaining why Cuba needs to be stopped and the US is the place to stop it.

Kennedy might need an ice pack for his forehead after walking so hard into that self-own.

And Twitter might need more servers to contain the sarcasm that filled up the replies to this incredibly rich exchange.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages:1 2