‘If video killed the radio star, what did the internet kill?’ – 23 things we have loved and lost in the digital age

Karen Dickinson. Updated November 1st, 2024

The internet has brought us some good things, like having your weekly shop delivered to your door at a few clicks of a mouse. And bad things, like tech billionaires having a frightening amount of influence over elections. And it’s also caused us to lose a few things. Over on AskReddit, user laughing_rabbit_9 posed this question, inspired by this fabulous song by The Buggles:

‘If video killed the radio star. What did the internet kill?’

And people chipped in with the things we no longer have in the digital age. So many things …

1.

‘Video killed the radio star. Internet killed the video store.’
fine_sharts_degree

2.

‘Magazines.’
WrickDinkles

3.

‘My attention span.’
Spiritual_Parfait_94

4.

‘No more Encyclopedia Britannica taking up 2-3 rows of the bookshelf.’
JFunkX

5.

‘Blockbuster, and I’m still upset that it took my Friday night movie decisions away from a hands-on experience! The only reading I ever did was the back of DVDs.’
madmiral_akbar

6.

‘The internet killed arguing with a friend over a minor disagreement about an objective topic because you can just look up who’s right.’
Real-Pomegranate-235

7.

‘It killed the segregation of village idiots from each other. Now they all congregate and get a platform to mumble about flat earth, chupacabras, red shoe clubs. Now we got Q anon and Andrew Tate selling pyramid schemes.’
UnitLost89

8.

‘Travel agents.’
surfdad67

9.

‘The music industry. I was in a band that toured the country doing shows, selling CDs and t-shirts. We never made money but we made enough to get to the next gig and we eventually got a small deal with a major record label. There’s no way you could do such a thing these days without having deep investment upfront and even then…’
BrettTheShitmanShart

10.

‘Accountability. Nameless, faceless trolls everywhere.’
Polz34

11.

‘Handwritten letters and cards.’
stateofyou

