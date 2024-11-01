‘If video killed the radio star, what did the internet kill?’ – 23 things we have loved and lost in the digital age
The internet has brought us some good things, like having your weekly shop delivered to your door at a few clicks of a mouse. And bad things, like tech billionaires having a frightening amount of influence over elections. And it’s also caused us to lose a few things. Over on AskReddit, user laughing_rabbit_9 posed this question, inspired by this fabulous song by The Buggles:
‘If video killed the radio star. What did the internet kill?’
And people chipped in with the things we no longer have in the digital age. So many things …
1.
‘Video killed the radio star. Internet killed the video store.’
–fine_sharts_degree
2.
‘Magazines.’
–WrickDinkles
3.
‘My attention span.’
–Spiritual_Parfait_94
4.
‘No more Encyclopedia Britannica taking up 2-3 rows of the bookshelf.’
–JFunkX
5.
‘Blockbuster, and I’m still upset that it took my Friday night movie decisions away from a hands-on experience! The only reading I ever did was the back of DVDs.’
–madmiral_akbar
6.
‘The internet killed arguing with a friend over a minor disagreement about an objective topic because you can just look up who’s right.’
–Real-Pomegranate-235
7.
‘It killed the segregation of village idiots from each other. Now they all congregate and get a platform to mumble about flat earth, chupacabras, red shoe clubs. Now we got Q anon and Andrew Tate selling pyramid schemes.’
–UnitLost89
8.
‘Travel agents.’
–surfdad67
9.
‘The music industry. I was in a band that toured the country doing shows, selling CDs and t-shirts. We never made money but we made enough to get to the next gig and we eventually got a small deal with a major record label. There’s no way you could do such a thing these days without having deep investment upfront and even then…’
–BrettTheShitmanShart
10.
‘Accountability. Nameless, faceless trolls everywhere.’
–Polz34
11.
‘Handwritten letters and cards.’
–stateofyou