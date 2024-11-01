This question about shortbread fingers just went wildly viral – 20 favourite responses, not all of which they’ll want to put on the tin

Life biscuits food

The audacity of some people on Twitter.

Someone named ‘Junk Sculptor..chris’ posted a picture of shortbread fingers and asked his followers if anyone actually likes eating them.

Shortbread fingers…. Did anyone actually like these things ? pic.twitter.com/GOgipmNkAN — junk sculptor ..chris (@Christo03770888) October 22, 2024

Well. People had opinions. As they tend to do when it comes to biscuits.

The king of biscuits! — The Brighton Bear (@TheBrightonBear) October 22, 2024

Must be a glitch in the matrix…. pic.twitter.com/NztcYwiu18 — junk sculptor ..chris (@Christo03770888) October 23, 2024

Only aged aunts and small children who thought they were rusks. — Jan Harvey (@TheJanHarvey) October 23, 2024

Wait what ? — junk sculptor ..chris (@Christo03770888) October 22, 2024

What scares me most about that post is that it will stick in my mind and at some point in the future, probably years from now, I’ll try that. — Phil Hayes (@fillhaze) October 23, 2024

Yes!! Still do – Scottish – specially on a plane — PC (@AnnColl02782394) October 24, 2024

Depends on brand. Some are hard and awful. But get a good one and they are yummy — Karen smith (@Karensm03757774) October 22, 2024

I love all butter shortbread which is odd as I hate butter. — Val (@mufclhms) October 23, 2024

I bought Walker’s chocolate chip shortbread for the first time in quite awhile; I thought ‘these taste awful’, and then I looked more closely at the package… pic.twitter.com/x6D2GRtoJo — Alice the Rat (@alicetherat) October 22, 2024

I consume approximately three tonnes of shortbread fingers every year. — Tāwhaki the Penguin God (@GhostOfOrwell84) October 22, 2024

