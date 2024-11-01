This question about shortbread fingers just went wildly viral – 20 favourite responses, not all of which they’ll want to put on the tin
The audacity of some people on Twitter.
Someone named ‘Junk Sculptor..chris’ posted a picture of shortbread fingers and asked his followers if anyone actually likes eating them.
Shortbread fingers…. Did anyone actually like these things ? pic.twitter.com/GOgipmNkAN
— junk sculptor ..chris (@Christo03770888) October 22, 2024
Well. People had opinions. As they tend to do when it comes to biscuits.
1.
The king of biscuits!
— The Brighton Bear (@TheBrightonBear) October 22, 2024
2.
Must be a glitch in the matrix…. pic.twitter.com/NztcYwiu18
— junk sculptor ..chris (@Christo03770888) October 23, 2024
3.
Only aged aunts and small children who thought they were rusks.
— Jan Harvey (@TheJanHarvey) October 23, 2024
4.
Wait what ?
— junk sculptor ..chris (@Christo03770888) October 22, 2024
.
What scares me most about that post is that it will stick in my mind and at some point in the future, probably years from now, I’ll try that.
— Phil Hayes (@fillhaze) October 23, 2024
5.
Yes!! Still do – Scottish – specially on a plane
— PC (@AnnColl02782394) October 24, 2024
6.
Depends on brand. Some are hard and awful. But get a good one and they are yummy
— Karen smith (@Karensm03757774) October 22, 2024
7.
I love all butter shortbread which is odd as I hate butter.
— Val (@mufclhms) October 23, 2024
8.
I bought Walker’s chocolate chip shortbread for the first time in quite awhile; I thought ‘these taste awful’, and then I looked more closely at the package… pic.twitter.com/x6D2GRtoJo
— Alice the Rat (@alicetherat) October 22, 2024
9.
I consume approximately three tonnes of shortbread fingers every year.
— Tāwhaki the Penguin God (@GhostOfOrwell84) October 22, 2024
10.
Sugar, sand and butter. Yum https://t.co/J79NllTTbO
— James Morgan (@mulletrider) October 25, 2024