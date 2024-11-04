Tess Daly didn’t get Chris McCausland’s Tango joke and it made the whole thing so much funnier

Celebrity Chris McCausland Strictly Come Dancing tess daly

To the studios of Strictly Come Dancing, where it was time for a regular series highlight, Halloween week.

And there was no better moment than when everyone’s favourite contestant, Chris McCausland tried a Tango gag which didn’t exactly land with either the studio audience or presenter, Tess Daly.

But that was okay because the look on Daly’s face made it so much funnier.

Not going to lie, I could watch Tess’s blank reaction to not understanding Chris McCausland Fanta / Tango joke over and over again #Strictly #SCD pic.twitter.com/AhFKsaHzkY — Britannicus Maximus “Great Victor in Britain” (@BrutusMaximusX) November 3, 2024

Sheer perfection!

You can literally see Tess malfunctioning whenever anything goes off script. — Katie Nicks (@katielufcx) November 3, 2024

Well, that might be a little bit harsh.

I had to listen three times to understand it, probably would have worked if he weren’t out of breath — seanieb1983™ (@seanieb1983) November 3, 2024

Just in case you were still struggling.

‘Someone needs to dance a Fanta just to balance it out’ — Anya (@Anya33440265) November 3, 2024

We’re with this person.

the joke is good though pic.twitter.com/s4XkXNV9BV — Hannah Cassidy (@hannah_cassidy) November 3, 2024

And this person.

One of the most cringe moments I’ve seen but equally comical — Mark P (@MWBP7) November 3, 2024

