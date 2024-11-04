Celebrity Chris McCausland Strictly Come Dancing tess daly

Tess Daly didn’t get Chris McCausland’s Tango joke and it made the whole thing so much funnier

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2024

To the studios of Strictly Come Dancing, where it was time for a regular series highlight, Halloween week.

And there was no better moment than when everyone’s favourite contestant, Chris McCausland tried a Tango gag which didn’t exactly land with either the studio audience or presenter, Tess Daly.

But that was okay because the look on Daly’s face made it so much funnier.

Sheer perfection!

Well, that might be a little bit harsh.

Just in case you were still struggling.

We’re with this person.

And this person.

