US donald trump us election

Full marks to this camera operator’s A++ reaction to Trump saying there are never empty seats

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2024

Donald Trump is a man who doesn’t react well to criticism.

Who doesn’t recall his reaction to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris?

It’s fair to say he was none too pleased about the new film about him, The Apprentice.

A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully “bomb.” It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died. The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it. So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us. MAGA2024!

We mention this because there’s a certain camera operator who is probably going to be on Trump’s hit list after a spectacularly timed pan, tilt and zoom during his rally in North Carolina.

They need to invent a new Oscars category, specifically for this.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We see no problem with this suggestion.

Source RockGod Image Screengrab