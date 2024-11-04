Full marks to this camera operator’s A++ reaction to Trump saying there are never empty seats
Donald Trump is a man who doesn’t react well to criticism.
Who doesn’t recall his reaction to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris?
It’s fair to say he was none too pleased about the new film about him, The Apprentice.
We mention this because there’s a certain camera operator who is probably going to be on Trump’s hit list after a spectacularly timed pan, tilt and zoom during his rally in North Carolina.
Trump: "we always have huge crowds and never any empty seats."
They need to invent a new Oscars category, specifically for this.
1.
Trump says there’s no empty seats and the cameraman goes rogue
2.
3.
This cameraman is going to be Trump’s enemy #1.
— DFlindy (@FlindyD) November 3, 2024
4.
5.
I also noticed he zoomed in on people leaving Great camera work.
— Army Veteran in (@73RDARM) November 3, 2024
6.
7.
I love how they took their time with it, too, because they knew he was just going to ramble on for awhile
— Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) November 3, 2024
8.
9.
10.
The emperor has no clothes
— Ritley (@RitleySammich) November 3, 2024
11.
Trump once again talking about how packed his rallies are and how nobody leaves.
12.
13.
“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
14.
We see no problem with this suggestion.
