Full marks to this camera operator’s A++ reaction to Trump saying there are never empty seats

Donald Trump is a man who doesn’t react well to criticism.

Who doesn’t recall his reaction to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris?

this is real pic.twitter.com/laufkv0afi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2024

It’s fair to say he was none too pleased about the new film about him, The Apprentice.

We mention this because there’s a certain camera operator who is probably going to be on Trump’s hit list after a spectacularly timed pan, tilt and zoom during his rally in North Carolina.

Trump: "we always have huge crowds and never any empty seats." Cameraman: *pans camera* pic.twitter.com/YeriuRjuFR — RockGod (@TheHoustonWade) November 3, 2024

They need to invent a new Oscars category, specifically for this.

Trump says there’s no empty seats and the cameraman goes rogue Live fact checks at trump rallies now pic.twitter.com/HA8SUt8b2P — Jamison Daniel (@AntiquarianMuse) November 3, 2024

I love a political cameraman ❤️ https://t.co/BTro0Fu16C — Robert Lindsay (@RobertLindsay) November 3, 2024

This cameraman is going to be Trump’s enemy #1. — DFlindy (@FlindyD) November 3, 2024

Oh that cameraman HATES this motherfucker https://t.co/bsDzs1l089 — dead domain (@DomainDead) November 3, 2024

I also noticed he zoomed in on people leaving Great camera work. — Army Veteran in (@73RDARM) November 3, 2024

Pulitzer Prize for camera work. https://t.co/3UpyU9MQmt — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) November 3, 2024

I love how they took their time with it, too, because they knew he was just going to ramble on for awhile — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) November 3, 2024

The camera man said “bitch let me pan out real quick and fact check this man”. https://t.co/hHKwJkNhb0 — reexree (what is it the braids!?!) ‍♀️✨ (@reexree101) November 3, 2024

Spinal Tap hit a rough patch too… pic.twitter.com/lqZQfpjLTC — RockGod (@TheHoustonWade) November 3, 2024

The emperor has no clothes — Ritley (@RitleySammich) November 3, 2024

Trump once again talking about how packed his rallies are and how nobody leaves. This camera man deserves a promotion and huge raise… pic.twitter.com/EwEs3WVkxs — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 3, 2024

This is seriously like a scene out of Veep https://t.co/qeoZCb9wrg — Cedric A Phillips (@CedricAPhillips) November 3, 2024

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” George Orwell, 1984 https://t.co/DfVA8R820K — Eric Champnella (@champnella) November 3, 2024

We see no problem with this suggestion.

Somebody buy this cameraman a beer. https://t.co/cflLrsMHqD —  Dr. Waitman W. Beorn VOTE HARRIS 2024! (@waitmanb) November 3, 2024

Source RockGod