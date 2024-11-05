Politics Ian Hislop pritt patel Question Time

Kemi Badenoch’s made Priti Patel shadow foreign secretary and it sent this magnificent Ian Hislop takedown viral all over again

John Plunkett. Updated November 5th, 2024

Kemi Badenoch has been busy appointing her shadow cabinet on Tuesday and given the paucity of Conservative MPs these days they might have to take more than one job each (no change there then).

Along with Mel Stride and Chris Philp taking on high profile roles, Priti Patel – you remember – was named shadow foreign secretary.

The new Tory party leader said her shadow cabinet drew on ‘talents of people from across party’, based on meritocracy and experience. But just in the interests of balance and all that …

And the appointment sent Patel’s memorable appearance on Question Time from back in the day viral once again, because it was the time Ian Hislop did this, and it was just magnificent.

Boom.

Relatable.

Source @Parody_PM