Kemi Badenoch’s made Priti Patel shadow foreign secretary and it sent this magnificent Ian Hislop takedown viral all over again

Kemi Badenoch has been busy appointing her shadow cabinet on Tuesday and given the paucity of Conservative MPs these days they might have to take more than one job each (no change there then).

Along with Mel Stride and Chris Philp taking on high profile roles, Priti Patel – you remember – was named shadow foreign secretary.

The new Tory party leader said her shadow cabinet drew on ‘talents of people from across party’, based on meritocracy and experience. But just in the interests of balance and all that …

Shadow Foreign Secretary… Priti Patel. Yeah, it’s another leadership election in two years isn’t it. Absolute bin fire of idiocy, already. Oh dearie me. — Brendan May (@bmay) November 4, 2024

And the appointment sent Patel’s memorable appearance on Question Time from back in the day viral once again, because it was the time Ian Hislop did this, and it was just magnificent.

Priti Patel has been made Shadow Foreign Secretary, which is a great excuse to remember that time Ian Hislop hilariously destroyed her argument in favour of the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/Z6tv6Rfp6q — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 4, 2024

Boom.

Ahhh, the good old days of Dimbleby. — Pennie (@penniepengilly) November 4, 2024

Do not underestimate how stupid politicians are. https://t.co/WAqeEW37x4 — Stephen Volk (@Stevevolkwriter) November 4, 2024

An utterly unfit person for such a role, yet somehow she’s back on the front benches representing the official opposition. Ian Hislop rightly dismantled her arguments on the death penalty, which speaks volumes about her stance. The Tories will never learn; this is what happens… — Javed Bashir (@realJavedBashir) November 5, 2024

Never say the tories aren’t into recycling. — Sue Edwards (@SueEdwa34765459) November 4, 2024

Relatable.

