Josh Pugh’s ‘Martin Lewis on a stag do’ was already brilliant but then the money saving expert himself took it to a whole new level
The fabulous comic Josh Pugh has just gone wildly viral with his brilliant take on what it would be like to room with Martin Lewis on a stag do.
And it’s surely the funniest 90 seconds or so you’ll spend today.
Rooming with Martin Lewis on a stag do pic.twitter.com/lSNkOTUmBp
— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) November 4, 2024
It prompted no end of love on Twitter …
HA HA HA HA HA.
NEVER misses, this fella. https://t.co/NDcIKMtIO6
— Die Tanzfläche Muzik (@DieMuzik) November 4, 2024
Dared him to change his energy supplier, pissin
— Teddy GrimeFuel (@imnotabindipper) November 4, 2024
One of my favourites yet this one https://t.co/ANvhrRKpTt
— Richard (@gamray) November 4, 2024
… and just when you thought it couldn’t possibly get any better, this happened.
This is quite ridiculous, like I'd even go on a stag in the first place… far cheaper to stay at home! https://t.co/DrXFHPqXVT
— Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 4, 2024
Boom!
— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) November 4, 2024
“It’s like you’re running out of time on the chase’’
— LaurenMUFC (@lauren_mufc18) November 4, 2024
That dare had me creased
— Nathan Richardson (@NathRNath) November 4, 2024
my favourite interaction on here for a while.
Actually while I've your attention Martin, I'm about to inherit a farm…
— West Ham Images (@HamImages) November 4, 2024
Follow @JoshPughComic on Twitter here and find all sorts of links here including Instagram and TikTok.
