Josh Pugh’s ‘Martin Lewis on a stag do’ was already brilliant but then the money saving expert himself took it to a whole new level

The fabulous comic Josh Pugh has just gone wildly viral with his brilliant take on what it would be like to room with Martin Lewis on a stag do.

And it’s surely the funniest 90 seconds or so you’ll spend today.

Rooming with Martin Lewis on a stag do pic.twitter.com/lSNkOTUmBp — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) November 4, 2024

… and just when you thought it couldn’t possibly get any better, this happened.

This is quite ridiculous, like I'd even go on a stag in the first place… far cheaper to stay at home! https://t.co/DrXFHPqXVT — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 4, 2024

Boom!

