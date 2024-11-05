Entertainment josh pugh Martin lewis

Josh Pugh’s ‘Martin Lewis on a stag do’ was already brilliant but then the money saving expert himself took it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated November 5th, 2024

The fabulous comic Josh Pugh has just gone wildly viral with his brilliant take on what it would be like to room with Martin Lewis on a stag do.

And it’s surely the funniest 90 seconds or so you’ll spend today.

It prompted no end of love on Twitter …

… and just when you thought it couldn’t possibly get any better, this happened.

Boom!

