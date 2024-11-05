Maye Musk – mother of Elon – trying to own the Libs and owning herself instead was spectacularly absurd

US Fox News

Maye Musk, the increasingly vocal mother of Elon, used to be a registered Democrat, but she now enthusiastically dons the mantle of avid Republican.

When she was invited to chat with the hosts of the Fox News topical discussion show, The Bottom Line, she bridled at a jibe against her new pal Trump from Pro-Kamala billionaire, Mark Cuban, who said this –

MAGA is big mad that Mark Cuban told the ladies on The View this about Donald Trump: “You never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever.” pic.twitter.com/6BRQi6m1Vd — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 31, 2024

Ms Musk’s reaction was a self-own amongst self-owns.

Maye Musk struggles to put sentences together while insinuating that Kamala Harris can’t. pic.twitter.com/iP2Aw9tRzs — Ron (Fan) (@Ronxyz00) November 1, 2024

“It’s certainy not us, and it’s certainly not my friends, because they can put sentences together. And you know who can’t? The absurdity of the absurd in the absurdity and is absurd.”

Although, those last few words were mangled beyond the reach of the dictionary.

The irony was not lost on these people.

1.

There's something wrong with Elon Musk's mom, Maye Musk. She's just as broken as he is. JFC. pic.twitter.com/8NfAQ0lbte — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) November 1, 2024

2.

Maye Musk: “Well, it’s certainly not us, and it’s certainly not my friends, because they can put sentences together. And you know who can’t? The absurdity of the absurd in the absurdity—um—is—is absurd.” You can tell where Elon gets his wits from.pic.twitter.com/0SspEn2yG2 — James (@remain_eu) November 1, 2024

3.

Holy fuck it’s every female Disney villain rolled into one. — PerAspera (@GeraldAugust21) November 1, 2024

4.

WTF.. MAGA Maye can’t complete a train of thought.. the apple is still stuck to the tree.. — Misha2017️‍ Ⓥ (@MichelleMeach16) November 1, 2024

5.

Elon's mom Maye raising the bar for sheer cringe weirdness here https://t.co/x4Unq1d39f — Jane (@localnotail) November 1, 2024

6.

Maye Musk: Me and me friends can put sentences together

*immediately fails to put next sentence together* pic.twitter.com/F3fR3ViYNH — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 2, 2024

7.

8.

Being part of $TSLAQ, I have of course called out Maye Musk many times before. It’s only know that the average person gets to see her for what she is. Truth be told, he whole Musk family is a freaking horror show.pic.twitter.com/RIZYEwLRuE — jurabilis  (@jurabilis) November 1, 2024

9.

Jesus christ, however weird you think Elon's mom is, she's 100x weirder. https://t.co/Hde0YHhYB8 — Bob Gurnett (@BobIsntFunny) November 1, 2024

10.

How does someone like Elon Musk happen?

When your parents are Dunning and Kruger it makes a lot more sense. https://t.co/EQ7vHj7PuD pic.twitter.com/le4tPRkNXc — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent (@jimstewartson) November 1, 2024

11.

Both Maye Musk and the news anchor couldn’t put sentences together—the absolute ABSURDITY! https://t.co/QDPzY8j5mm — Michael Joseph (@sd619joseph) November 1, 2024

12.

In Maye's defense she's still dealing with the trauma of having to flee South Africa to escape the horror of apartheid. Ending. https://t.co/3EGdOo2CKz — Greta (@GretaGrace20) November 1, 2024

13.

She kinda mashed the one sentence, let alone two. Then she glitched. — OG_Username (@tekka_maki) November 1, 2024

14.

Neuralink glitch for ole Mum Maye — Untamed Bunny (@BoldBlueBunny) November 1, 2024

15.

I don’t think she made the point she thought she made. — PLAN YOUR VOTE & VOTE EARLY!!! (@iblockmagats) November 2, 2024

16.

We apologise if you end up seeing this in your nightmares.

Maye Musk Laugh Remix pic.twitter.com/LYLD3b1AJR — Eclectic Method ♻️ (@EclecticMethod) November 2, 2024

READ MORE

This conservative Aussie politician’s message of support for Donald Trump just won self-own of the year

Source Ronxyz00 Image Screengrab