Maye Musk – mother of Elon – trying to own the Libs and owning herself instead was spectacularly absurd

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2024

Maye Musk, the increasingly vocal mother of Elon, used to be a registered Democrat, but she now enthusiastically dons the mantle of avid Republican.

When she was invited to chat with the hosts of the Fox News topical discussion show, The Bottom Line, she bridled at a jibe against her new pal Trump from Pro-Kamala billionaire, Mark Cuban, who said this –

Ms Musk’s reaction was a self-own amongst self-owns.

“It’s certainy not us, and it’s certainly not my friends, because they can put sentences together. And you know who can’t? The absurdity of the absurd in the absurdity and is absurd.”

Although, those last few words were mangled beyond the reach of the dictionary.

The irony was not lost on these people.

We apologise if you end up seeing this in your nightmares.

